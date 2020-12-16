The Valley is seeing its first significant snow fall of the season today.
Four to 8 inches of snow is predicted, potentially marking the greatest snowfall since 2016 with a winter storm warning in effect from 7 a.m. today until 4 a.m. Thursday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Witt from the Baltimore/Washington, D.C., Forecast Office said light snowfall should begin between 8 and 10 a.m. and pick up during the day, with sleet joining the mix between 2 and 4 p.m.
“It doesn’t look like it’s going to melt too quickly,” Witt said. “We’re still going to have snow on the ground on Saturday, maybe Sunday if it doesn’t get up to the mid-40s.”
Rig jacknifed on I-81 S near Exit 243. Traffic is still moving, but left lane and left shoulder are closed. Photo is a screengrab from VDOT 511 Traffic Infomation System live feed. @DNRnews pic.twitter.com/Izjvef89uS— Ian Munro - Daily News-Record (@iamIanMunro) December 16, 2020
9:30 and the town is steadily becoming coated in a thin blanket of white. pic.twitter.com/fMh1w9dSn8— Kathleen Shaw 🎄 (@shawkareport) December 16, 2020
Almost 11 am and the sky dandruff is piling up. Most of downtown is closed but looks like a serene wonderland. pic.twitter.com/QVEOGooMX9— Kathleen Shaw 🎄 (@shawkareport) December 16, 2020
