The Valley is seeing its first significant snow fall of the season today.

Four to 8 inches of snow is predicted, potentially marking the greatest snowfall since 2016 with a winter storm warning in effect from 7 a.m. today until 4 a.m. Thursday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Witt from the Baltimore/Washington, D.C., Forecast Office said light snowfall should begin between 8 and 10 a.m. and pick up during the day, with sleet joining the mix between 2 and 4 p.m.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to melt too quickly,” Witt said. “We’re still going to have snow on the ground on Saturday, maybe Sunday if it doesn’t get up to the mid-40s.”

Got snow photos? Send them to jsacco@dnronline.com for an online gallery. Please include your name and hometown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.