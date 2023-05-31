Shenandoah National Park announced on Friday, May 26, in a press release, changes to its backcountry camping permitting system.
Backcountry camping — also known as backpacking or wilderness camping — refers to camping in areas other than designated campgrounds and campsites. With nearly 200,000 acres of preserved wilderness to explore, backcountry camping is immensely popular in the park. Each year, thousands of thru-hikers pass through 500 miles of trails discovering the "wild side" of Shenandoah National Park for themselves.
Per current backcountry camping regulations, SNP requires that all backcountry campers register for a free permit that is dropped off at one of eight self-registration stations located throughout the park.
The new backcountry permitting system will completely replace paper permits by directing all permitting through a recreation.gov website — the same site used to manage campground bookings for federal recreation sites across the country. The new system will also introduce a fee for those backcountry camping in the park.
While visitors seek a backcountry experience for isolation, one problem SNP officials have had to face with the outdated system is that there is no efficient way to track where backcountry campers are located within the park — which presents a major problem when responding to a missing persons call.
In order to respond to a concern about a hiker who has gone missing, paper permits from each of the registration stations has to be retrieved and analyzed before before being able to determine where the hiker might be within park boundaries. An online system will provide staff instant access to important information such as the start date of the hiker's trip as well an itinerary with trail names for the planned trip.
According to SNP officials, another benefit of an online permitting system is that the park will be able to collect necessary data to address trail usage and pinpoint damage done to highly trafficked areas.
Carrie Comer — who works as an interpretive specialist and deals in public affairs for SNP — noted that the new system will be, "more efficient for protecting both people and resources."
Park managers will be providing an opportunity for the public to learn more as well as ask questions about the new system during a virtual meeting held via Zoom at 7 p.m. on June 6. Following the meeting, a public comment submission form will be open for 30 days.
Public comments will be taken into consideration as staff finalizes implementation plans for backcountry camping permits in the future, Comer explained.
This meeting is just one step in the approval process, so changes to the backcountry permitting process are not expected to go into affect until early 2024.
For more information regarding backcountry camping and to find the link to the meeting visit www.nps.gov/shen/learn/management/bc-permitting-system.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.