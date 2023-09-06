LURAY — "Shenandoah National Park is a place that inspires us to be present with ourselves, the people around us and the place itself," said Jessica Cocciolone — the Executive Director for Shenandoah National Park Trust. "When we create art in a place like Shenandoah National Park, we look at and connect with the landscape in a new way."
Inspired by the the Park's ability to inspire for generations, SNPT has partnered with the National Park Service to co-host Shenandoah's first Art in the Park festival that will take place Sept. 22–24.
This three-day event will feature current and former Artists-in-Residence, a nationally award-winning portrait artist, photographers and musical performances by “Mexilachian” band, Lua Project and local fiddler Malia Furtado as they interpret the park’s landscape through traditional and contemporary art with workshops, performances and hands-on engagement for park visitors.
"That’s the deeper goal of this event: to help visitors connect with the park more deeply and give them tangible memories to take home," Cocciolone said.
Programs will take place throughout the park and include a Chinese calligraphy workshop taught by current Artist in Residence Ines Sun, fabric postcard making with former Artist in Residence Nancy Hershberger and a "story of the woods" photography walk led by Kevin Morgan — a volunteer filmmaker and photographer who is developing a documentary about SNP’s past, present and future. There will also be a pop-up gallery in the Big Meadows Lodge displaying artwork from previous Artists-in-Residence throughout the weekend.
The event is free and open to the public. NPS will also be offering free admission through any Skyline Drive entrance station on Saturday, Sept. 23, in honor of National Public Lands Day.
"Artists have always been important to national parks," said Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenney. "For more than 150 years, their works have captured the public’s imagination — inspiring them to preserve these lands for future generations. It will be great to see so many local artists continuing that tradition and sharing their creativity here in Shenandoah National Park."
SNPT noted that the event is sponsored by Dr. Douglas Ward and Rev. Earl Johnson — among other Trust supporters — and those interested in becoming an Art in the Park sponsor can email edigney@snptrust.org or call 434-293-2728.
A complete schedule of activities for the weekend can be found online at www.snptrust.org/art-in-the-park.
