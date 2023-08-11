CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Shenandoah National Park Trust announced just over the mountain earlier this week that a first-of-its-kind fund called Access to the Outdoors has been established for the park that stems from the legacy of Christopher Johnson McCandless.
An 8-year-old McCandless hiked Old Rag for the first time — a hike that became an annual tradition — with his family in 1976.
McCandless went on to spend countless hours exploring Shenandoah as a child before setting off on his famous travels detailed in Jon Krakauer’s book — “Into the Wild” — and McCandless’ own photographs and writings, compiled in “Back to the Wild.” After his passing in August 1992, McCandless’ parents created a charitable trust called the Christopher Johnson McCandless Memorial Fund whose purpose was to distribute assets to charities and individuals in Christopher’s memory.
According to SNP Trust Communications Manager Ember Heishman, “the Access to the Outdoors has been in the works for a long time and a major gift from CJMMF recently made it possible to get it off the ground. The Access to the Outdoors fund will help get kids into the park accompanied by familiar faces from their communities and immerse them in relevant programming that will build their confidence and belonging in the outdoors.”
And $150,000 from the CJMMF will be used to remove what SNP Trust considers “barriers of access” to Shenandoah including transportation and meal costs, entry and camping fees and relevant programming and wilderness experiences for historically underrepresented communities. And $75,000 will be used as a matching gift to grow the fund this fall.
According to a press release from SNP Trust, “it works with organizations throughout the region to engage young people in outdoor experiences — from educational programming and multi-day immersive experiences to volunteer service and paid work opportunities. In the last few years, the trust noticed a gap in representation between those attending one-day educational programs and those engaged in immersive multi-day programs and work experiences in the park.”
To bridge that gap, the trust began partnering with established community groups to bring young people into the park and provide relevant programming that encourages them to develop meaningful connections and skills that instill self-confidence in the outdoors.
The Access to the Outdoors fund is expected to strengthen established partnerships and create new opportunities for more young people to have introductory experiences that build their confidence and familiarity in outdoor spaces similar to that of McCandless.
