SHENANDOAH PARK — In recognition of the Great American Outdoors Act, national parks across the country — including Shenandoah — will be waiving entrance fees for visitors on Friday.
According to the National Park Service, the Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law by the Trump administration in 2020 and provides funding to improve infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands. The legislation established the National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund and guaranteed permanent funding for the existing Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt designated Aug. 4 as the Great American Outdoors Day and declared that every Aug. 4 would be a free entrance day to celebrate the signing of the landmark legislation, joining the other scheduled entrance fee-free days which commemorate or celebrate significant dates.
A popular summertime hike in Shenandoah is Hawksbill Summit. This time of year, visitors can see hundreds of wildflowers in full bloom and views of the Valley floor are layered in blues and lush greens. Hawksbill can be accessed from two different parking lots located at milepost 46.5 or milepost 45.5 of Skyline Drive.
According to the Shenandoah National Park Trust, Hawksbill Mountain is the highest peak in the park and therefore is home to many plant and animal species – some that are found nowhere else in the world. An example is the Shenandoah salamander. It can live only in certain environments, such as the relatively cool, moist, high elevation of Hawksbill Mountain.
In addition, Hawksbill has been utilized as one of a few sites in the park where Park Rangers are working to re-establish the endangered Peregrine Falcon. The park’s current nesting peregrine pair fledged three young in late June of 2014. The pair represents one of only two reproductive peregrine pairs in the mountains of Virginia. The higher peaks and cliffs of Shenandoah represent some of the best places to observe these amazing and rare birds of prey in the mountains of Virginia. The restoration of the observation platform allows hikers, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts to visit this biologically significant site without disrupting the natural areas there.
SNP can be easily accessed from Rockingham County through the Swift Run Gap entrance located on Route 33. A map for the Hawksbill Mountain area can be found online at https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/upload/Hawksbill_RoadTrail.pdf.
