Virginia public school students in grades 3-8 showed “significant and persistent learning loss in reading and math” in 2022-23 state Standards of Learning (SOL) scores released Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).
“More than half of 3rd-8th graders either failed or are at risk of failing their reading SOL exam, and nearly two-thirds of 3rd-8th graders either failed, or are at risk of failing, their math SOL exam,” according to a VDOE media release.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said, “Grade 3 through 8 Virginia students are still struggling to recover the learning loss from the pandemic and are not performing as well as their pre-pandemic peers.”
Pass rates for every elementary and middle-school grade are behind 2018-19 pass rates, both in reading and math.
Coons said the scores demonstrate the importance of school attendance for academic success.
Thursday’s data showed that students who were chronically absent — those who missed at least 18 days — scored 18% lower in reading and 25% lower in math than students with regular attendance, according to The Washington Post. The VDOE said the number of chronically absent students doubled in 2022-23 compared to the pre-pandemic 2018-19 school year.
In response to the standardized test results, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a series of steps — including an “intensive” tutoring program — to help improve academic performance, The Washington Post reported. The plan also includes expanding the Virginia Literacy Act to hire and train reading specialists for grades 4 through 8, and launching a task force focused on reducing chronic absenteeism.
Virginia’s overall SOL pass rate for all students in reading for 2022-23 was 73%, which is unchanged from the previous year. The overall writing pass rate was 65%, which is unchanged from the previous year. The overall pass rate in history and social sciences dipped from 66% to 65%, while the overall math pass rate improved from 66% to 69%.
Locally, all Warren County public schools were accredited, although E. Wilson Morrison, Skyline Middle and Skyline High School are accredited with conditions.
The school division made slight gains in its pass rates from the 2020-2021 school year. The pass rate for reading was unchanged from the 2020-2021 school year at 70%. The writing pass rate was 44%, up from 43%. The math pass rate was 69%, up from 2020-2022’s rate of 64%. In science, the pass rate was 59%, up from 58%.
In Shenandoah County, all schools were accredited, although Peter Muhlenberg Middle and Strasburg High are accredited with conditions.
The school division improved in most of the subjects tested. The pass rate for English was 66%, the same as last year. The pass rate for writing was 45%, up from 38%; the pass rate for math was 70%, up from 66%; and the pass rate for science was 60%, up from 55%.
In Frederick County Public Schools, overall pass rates were down in two categories and unchanged in two categories: the reading pass rate was 66%, down from 69%; the writing pass rate was 61%, down from 67%; the history and social sciences pass rate was unchanged at 66%; and the math pass rate was unchanged at 60%.
Of FCPS’s 19 schools, 17 were accredited, with two schools — Frederick County Middle and Redbud Run Elementary — accredited with conditions, according to the VDOE.
The state waived accreditation in 2020-21 and 2021-22 due to the pandemic.
To view a comprehensive list of scores, go to the VDOE website at https://www.doe.virginia.gov/
