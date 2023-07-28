“3 … 2 … 1!”

The lights in the room shut off, and more than a half dozen light bulbs turned on at the same time — well, sort of.

It took two tries to get it right, but this was the “light-bulb moment,” as Remy Pangle described it, for the Solar Solutionary Camp at James Madison University. The camp taught rising eighth through 12th graders about solar energy, with the goal of sending a solar suitcase to refugee camps in Kenya that lack electricity.

Pangle, the director of education and outreach at the Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy, has been running this program for three years — the first two with the JMU Valley Scholars program. This year is the first year CASE is running it outside of the Valley Scholars program, with funding of its own.

The idea stemmed from Pangle meeting staff with We Share Solar, an educational program of We Care Solar, a nonprofit “dedicated to sustainable energy solutions for equitable health care and education,” according to the group’s website.

When they met, Pangle said, they started talking about the program’s solar suitcases. A solar suitcase is a kit with everything required to build a stand-alone solar power system.

“The cool part of it is the kids really build the suitcase from scratch,” Pangle said. “But throughout the understanding of solar … we also infuse social studies lessons where they're learning about sustainable development goals and energy access and the lack of energy access for many people.”

The camp was funded with leftover money from other CASE programs, with the help of scholarships from JMU’s Professors-in-Residence program, an educational outreach program focused on “underserved and underrepresented students at Virginia middle and high schools.”

The four-day camp had the group of kids build a solar suitcase and learn about solar energy, learn about Kenya and even make videos and artwork for the suitcase. Ian Stables, 13, said his favorite part was building the suitcase.

“I did not know much about just solar stuff like solar panels, science that goes behind it. And I didn't know about the current situation in Kenya,” Stables said. “This camp has been really good for me to learn more about what's going on — learn new things.”

Stables also helped create the artwork for the suitcase alongside 13-year-old Hazel Gillespie. After brainstorming, Stables said, they decided on a lightbulb in the shape of a heart in the middle, two people drawn in Kenya’s traditional style and a tree on top.

Alyssa Smith, 14, Carlota de Santiago, 16, and Lily Nutter, 13, all helped with the video to get the word out about the suitcase. All three said learning about Kenya inspired them.

“I was really proud of myself, being able to help them,” de Santiago said.

Pangle said the camp helps introduce kids to topics like solar energy, both to show them there are jobs in the workforce and to battle misinformation about renewable energy. They work closely with the energy industry, Pangle said, who’ve agreed that as renewable energy develops, so will work within the field.

“To be able to provide them with this kind of really impactful service learning opportunity where they've applied their solar knowledge, I think just ensures even just a little bit more of a hint that there might be some interest in that workforce,” Pangle said.

Alongside Pangle, interns and staff from CASE and the Office of Inclusive Excellence and Engagement helped out with the camp.

Jack Shepherd, a senior CASE intern, said the camp was an opportunity for the students to grow, learn and have fun all at the same time.

“I wish I went to a camp like this when I was a kid … because if I had been introduced to this at a younger age, I might have actually explored a career path in STEM,” Shepherd said.

Anna Reyes, the communications and engagement coordinator for CASE, said the interdisciplinary nature of the camp helped connect to the variety of jobs in renewable energy. Watching the kids connect to each other, and the material was a highlight of the camp, Reyes said.

“The first day we were here, all the kids literally sat at a different table and were silent. And now they're all together like making a video,” Reyes said. “It's just so great to watch them get to know each other and get excited about the material that they're learning about solar panels and renewable energy.”