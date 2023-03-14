WOODSTOCK — Shenandoah County’s five locally elected constitutional officers, who the Virginia State Board of Compensation cite as leading “the most important services of government,” each make more than $110,000 per year.
The officers consist of the Commonwealth’s attorney, clerk of circuit court, sheriff, treasurer and commissioner of the revenue.
Each of those seats will be up for election in the Nov. 7 General Election.
The clerk of circuit court serves an eight-year term, while each of the other officers serve four-year terms. Each of their current terms expire on Dec. 31.
Constitutional officers have been required by the Virginia Constitution since 1971. The bulk of the officers’ taxpayer-funded salaries, which are based in part on the population the officers serve, is budgeted for by the state board of compensation.
The board-allocated funding for the salaries of a total of more than 600 constitutional officers statewide requires General Assembly approval. State law requires that constitutional officers receive funding from both the state and local governments.
The officers’ current overall salaries are in place for fiscal year 2023, which began last July and runs through June 30 of this year.
Currently, Shenandoah County’s highest-paid constitutional officer is Amanda Wiseley, the Commonwealth’s attorney, whose annual salary totals $145,354.64.
Of that total, $138,433 is provided by the compensation board and $6,921.64 is provided by the county.
The county’s next-highest paid officer is Clerk of Circuit Court Sarona Irvin, who currently receives $140,144. Of that total, the compensation board provides $133,470 and the county provides $6,674.
Sheriff Tim Carter has the third-highest salary among the county’s constitutional officers. His $121,760 salary is funded by $115,962 from the compensation board and $5,798 from the county.
The current salaries of Commissioner of the Revenue Kathy Black and Treasurer Cindy George both total $111,775. For each of the salaries, the compensation board provides $106,452 and the county provides $5,323.
“Thomas Jefferson believed deeply that government works best when it is close to the people and ultimately responsible to them through the ballot box,” according to information from the board. “In Virginia, the public elects not just its local, state and federal representatives but also its constitutional officers, so named because their offices are specifically established by the constitution of Virginia. This system dates back to the earliest days of the nation and is based on the presumption that the most important services of government should be made directly accountable to the citizens by popular vote.”
Wiseley, who is an independent, is serving in her third term as the Commonwealth’s attorney and plans to seek re-election this fall. Attorney Elizabeth Cooper, who lives in Woodstock, intends to seek the Republican Party nomination to run as its candidate for the seat.
Irvin, an independent who is serving in her first eight-year term as the clerk of court, has not publicly announced whether she’ll seek re-election. Karla Ortts, who began serving as deputy clerk of the court’s civil division in 2008, is seeking the Republican nomination to become the next clerk of court.
Carter, a Republican, has served as sheriff since 2003. He is running for re-election.
Black is a Republican who is serving in her sixth term as the commissioner of revenue. She is not seeking another term. Missy Hockman, the tax compliance officer in the Commissioner of the Revenue Office, is seeking the Republican nomination to run for the commissioner seat.
Cindy George is serving in her eighth term as treasurer. George, a Democrat, has not publicly announced whether she’ll seek re-election.
While each of the county’s constitutional officers each make more than $110,000 per year, none of them make the highest annual salary among all county officials.
The highest belongs to County Administrator Evan Vass, whose current salary totals $155,975, according to county information.
The next highest-paid county officials who are not constitutional officers are Deputy County Administrator Amanda Belyea, who makes $125,193, Director of Human Resources Jennifer Mongold, who makes $108,000, Director of Finance Amy Dill, whose salary is $103,840.70, and Director of Public Utilities Patrick Felling, whose salary is $103,615.15.
