In less than one month, Songs for the Valley will be hosting two leading names in contemporary Christian music — David Leonard and SONS THE BAND — for its second live concert of the year.
The concert will take place on Friday, Sept. 16, at Crosslink Community Church in Harrisonburg. Music by SONS THE BAND will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a performance by David Leonard. General admission tickets cost $25 each, and VIP tickets are being sold for an additional $20 each and include early entry and a question and answer session with each of the musicians.
According to Nashville-based David Leonard’s biography, he quickly honed his plethora of musical skills while still in college and released his first solo project in 2019. His latest single is the infectious worship sing-along “Good Lord,” which has quickly become his anthem.
“This song is a testament to the goodness of God in my life,” David explained. “Just like everyone, I’ve had good days and days I wish I could totally forget. But looking back, it’s so clear that the Lord is with me through them all. In each moment of our lives, God is good, all the time, and that never changes.”
The song is also becoming an anthem at radio and as his fastest-rising song to date, “Good Lord” is already top 20 and continuing to climb. Songs for the Valley noted that, “maybe you’ve been singing ‘Great are You, Lord’ for years in church and didn’t realize that David Leonard had a hand in writing this popular worship song!”
Several weeks ago, an announcement was made that SONS THE BAND would be opening for David Leonard.
According to The Christian Beat, SONS THE BAND is the confluence of Denver transplant Jordan Colle and Detroit native Steve Davis. Jordan and Steve met in March 2020 at a songwriting camp hosted by Maverick City Music in Atlanta, GA. SONS THE BAND was born in Jordan’s studio a few months later, and dreams became a reality. In May, 2021, SONS recorded seven live songs at a night of worship in Richmond and its most recent single “Goodness Gracious”, is currently climbing radio charts.
While Songs for the Valley’s last concert completely sold out, both ticket tiers are still on sale and can be purchased online at https://www.itickets.com/events/474697.html.
For more information, visit Songs for the Valley online at www.songsforvalley.org.
