As the ‘80s rock band AC/DC lyric goes, “it’s a long way to the top if you want to rock ‘n roll.”
If anyone knows this, it’s probably Spencer Hatcher, a 25-year-old native of Broadway, who had been looking for the perfect moment to release a debut single, which finally dropped in October.
Hatcher released “Like a Friday Night” on Oct. 15. The upbeat song, just under three minutes, features lead vocals by Hatcher with Austin Taylor, 23, of Lexington, on drums, and harmonies by Spencer Hatcher’s brother Connor, 22, also of Broadway. It is available on all streaming platforms.
A country song about life outside of the city limits and fun and friendship after the work week is done, Connor Hatcher said he and Spencer Hatcher wrote “Like A Friday Night” in their basement over a few days before heading to Nashville, Tenn., at the end of August to record the song with producer Grady Saxman, owner of Saxman Studios.
“I have a lot of great sad songs, but we really wanted this one to be upbeat,” Spencer Hatcher said.
Saxman said he was connected with Spencer Hatcher through Clay Myers, a Nashville music industry professional and founder of Nashville Music Consultants.
“They’re going down an admirable lane of neo-traditional country, which is really a blend of old and new,” said Saxman, who produced the single with Spencer Hatcher. “They take a fresh, new take on traditional country.”
Spencer Hatcher got a sip of social media stardom August 2021, when he teamed up with Mountain Dew Major Melon to film a TikTok ad about the new soda flavor. The clip got over 35,000 likes on Hatcher’s account and millions of views.
The artist has just under 3,500 monthly listeners on Spotify, according to the music streaming app.
The group appeared on the Virginia Dreams Center Stage local TV show on Oct. 22, and their song was featured on a Richmond radio station, Spencer Hatcher said.
“I’ve been to Nashville but I’d never been to Nashville for the music side of things,” Connor Hatcher said. “It was really exciting.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hatcher said the band had about 15 or 20 live performances in 2020. In 2021, the number went up to at least 70, and this year, Hatcher said he is on track to do 140 shows with his band.
The band has played the Bergton Fair, the West Virginia State Fair and Rockingham County Fair, and opened for country star Tracy Byrd.
“It was the biggest request that I’ve had,” Spencer Hatcher said. “I’ll perform my originals, and to a lot of people that’s their favorite of the songs at my shows. That means the world to me.”
While Hatcher is inspired by country greats of yore, social media and business acumen are a few new tricks Hatcher has up his sleeve.
An independent artist, Hatcher’s company, NBTB Records, owns the copyrights to the song and works as a production company for all the touring events the band does.
It takes a while for songs to become popular enough to get requested on local radio stations, but Hatcher said he’s hoping to get as much exposure on the radio as possible.
