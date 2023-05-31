Spotswood High Students Explore School Integration Tie In Harrisonburg History

A partnership between Rockingham County Public Schools and Rocktown History blossomed into a student-made documentary centered around school desegregation following several court cases in schools in the state that were ultimately decided by a figure in Harrisonburg’s backyard.
The project, “Knocking Down Walls The Deliberate Speed of Harrisonburg’s Federal Court,” came about when Beau Dickenson, the RCPS social studies supervisor and one of the documentary mentors, brought the idea to Penny Imeson, the director of Rocktown History. Dickenson said an ongoing project at RCPS covering the 1951 Moton School student strike helped uncover that desegregation court cases out of Warren County and Charlottesville were decided by Judge John Paul, Jr. in Harrisonburg.
“When we discovered that local chapter of the story, that really kind of is what led us to get involved into trying to tell a local story," Dickenson said. "As well as the national story."
What they found was a story of resilience in the face of hatred and a fight for the right to equal education.
Making the documentary
The project started one year ago with just one small interest meeting made up of five Spotswood High School students.
The students, Miriam Loucks, Cherith Bradshaw, Elizabeth Kidd, Pria Dua, and Nicole Syptak — all of whom are juniors except Bradshaw, a senior — said they all had different reasons for signing up but were ultimately drawn to the project to make their mark with stories that had previously gone uncovered.
“I've never really done well in history classes at school, just because it doesn't really connect with me,” Dua said. “And so I think the independent study aspect, and getting to connect with more personal history was more appealing to me.”
The project required learning everything from interviewing to video editing and was encapsulated within an independent study class at the high school. Although their mentors, Dickenson and Owen Longacre, a social studies teacher at Spotswood, had conducted interviews before, the group of students had no prior experience in documentary making.
“We looked at other interviews that have been done before .. and they felt very tense and like an interrogation, that’s the word we used. And we didn't want it to feel like that,” Bradshaw said. “We just wanted to walk in have a conversation with these people and … get to know more about them.”
Throughout the process, the group went on several trips from Warren County to Charlottesville to federal courthouses in Virginia to interview those who lived through the beginnings of integration, get a better understanding of the history and stop and get plenty of pizza along the way.
In Warren County, the group interviewed four of the first 21 students to integrate Warren County High School — Suetta Dean Freeman, Ann Rhodes Baltimore, Faye Coleman Hoes and Delores Coleman Sanford.
The group also interviewed Charles E. Alexander, one of the first 12 students to integrate schools in Charlottesville; and Betty Kilby Fisher Baldwin, the plaintiff in Betty Ann Kilby, et al., vs. Warren Country Board of Education.
“All of the trips we took were really unique,” Dua said. “And we connected a lot, not only with each other but with the people in the places we were interviewing.”
The documentary’s impact
After a year in the making, the 30-minute documentary premiered to a nearly full audience in Court Square Theater on May 25, where the students shared their process and those who lived through integration shared more of their story.
“We discovered that the history we had learned from textbooks and online didn't even begin to break the surface," Dua said during the premiere. "We realized then not only the duty but the opportunity we had to share the stories that we have been trusted with. The impact of our final product is immeasurable."
The biggest influence on the group was through the relationships built and the impact of sharing their stories through the documentary, students said.
“It turns from a historical story into names that you recognize, and then those names become actual people, and those actual people become friends,” Longacre said. “You realize that these people are people like us, and yet they rose to the occasion when they had an opportunity to make a change.”
Following the first showing of the documentary, the group said many family and community members thanked them for the work they did and told them they were more interested in researching the topic further. Many family members of the interviewees didn’t know the extent to which their loved ones were involved with integration.
“I think it was very eye-opening for a lot of people because, of course, you learn in schools, there was separate but equal and then there was Brown v. Board. But there was like so much disclarity of what actually went down,” Syptak said. “I don't think people realize that just an hour away people were denied school for a whole year. It felt so relieving for us to know that we did a good enough job that these people feel now inspired.”
The documentary will be available on YouTube and the Rocktown History website for people to watch, and both Syptak and Kidd said the work isn’t over just because the project has ended.
“I don't want our project to feel we're just telling a story of the past like this very much relates to us in the present now. And there's very [many] changes that should be happening that need to be happening,” Syptak said. “And people need to be included in discussions. And I think it's important that as young adults we take notice of that, and then we make those changes or push to make those changes.”
Although the U.S. has moved past integration, there’s still progress to be made, the group said, and what happened continues to impact education today.
“The politics of today is the history of tomorrow. The word that really comes out of this is the topic of agency for young persons to be active members of their community because what you're witnessing in our story,” Longacre said. “The full-circle nature of the story of having high school students telling the story of teenagers from long ago really brings that to light."
