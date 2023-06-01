Staff Pay, Safety Top List Of New RCPS Superintendent Goals

Larry Shifflett was recently chosen to serve as the next superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools.
While he’s lived in the community his whole life and has worked in RCPS since 1997, the superintendent position is new to Shifflett. He is the current assistant superintendent of innovation and learning. The Daily News-Record sat down with Shifflett to discuss his approach and goals for when he takes over July 1.
Long Term Goals
Shifflett said part of the work this summer with the school board would be working to set in a five-year plan, but one of the goals he’s passionate about, he said, was ensuring every student can read and write well when they leave elementary school. Shifflett said RCPS has been working on an elementary literacy program for the last two years because they recognized there were some gaps.
“Because when students struggle with reading, what we see happening sometimes is, 'I don't know;' in middle school, becomes 'I don't care,'” Shifflett said. “That's a skill set, that even though our world technology is becoming new with artificial intelligence, it's more advanced. That's still a skill set that's going to be demanded.”
Working to expand other opportunities as well, like expanding the career and technical education program and expanding fusion classes between subjects, Shifflett said, would help prepare students to enter the workforce and connect similar topics within their education.
“It is not just preparing kids to go to college. It's not about that, right,” Shifflett said. “But it's about giving kids an opportunity to learn and grow and discover who they are and what they want to do.”
Shifflett said seeing students leave high school with a plan for their future, whether that be work, school or the military, would be another long-term goal for the school system while he’s superintendent.
Navigating Difficult Conversations
RCPS, akin to other local school boards across the country, is no stranger to navigating controversial topics, especially in recent years. How topics like race and LGBTQ rights are covered and what’s appropriate for students to learn have often garnered passionate responses from community members, both in person and on social media. Shifflett said in his position as the upcoming superintendent, he would address controversial topics and issues with transparency in mind.
“I do value their parents being involved and so I think it's a matter of how do we communicate so that they understand what we're trying to accomplish,” Shifflett said. “I mean having two children go through the system, I never felt like teachers were trying to, somehow, alter their thinking. They were just trying to get them to think.”
Shifflett said while it's important to listen and understand community members and feedback when handling complicated and difficult issues, he’s learned throughout his career that he can’t make everyone happy.
“We have to do the best that we possibly can do with the resources that we have and the information we have,” Shifflett said. “I'm not here to make everybody happy. I'm going to do what we believe is best for students … Sometimes what's best for kids isn't always best for adults.”
Safety and Mental Health
Another aspect to incorporate transparency, Shifflett said, was safety and well-being in schools. While he said he thinks RCPS does a good job of informing parents when safety concerns occur, the school system can always improve.
“I feel like our schools are a really safe place. But that doesn't mean we can't get to a better place. And when I talk about safety, it's not really just about fire drills and intruder drills and those things, but it's also, you know, the students feel loved and cared for,” Shifflett said.
Shifflett also noted that looking at data is important when addressing safety and mental health concerns, and ensuring that things like alcohol and drugs don’t have a place within the schools. He said over the summer, while working with the school board, he would love to discuss increasing safety measures as well.
“I don't think you can say “Oh, we just do this one thing, and then we're good.’ I think it's a lot of different pieces to put in there. And so we'll have to explore that. That'll be a topic as I go around and talk to principals and supervisors, that will be something that we're going to talk about,” Shifflett said.
Continuing COVID-19 Recovery
Despite schools now being in full swing following COVID-19, the pandemic has had long-term effects on children’s education. According to a 2021 study from the U.S. Department of Education, the pandemic has negatively impacted academic growth and widened pre-existing disparities.
Shifflett said coming out of COVID-19, RCPS intentionally put in place reading programs to address educational gaps. He said would like to continue moving forward with programs that are driven by student data including work the school system has started to do with professional learning communities.
Staff Pay
Shifflett said he would advocate for higher compensation for all employees in RCPS. While the state hasn’t fully funded some areas since 2008, Shifflett said, the last two years the funding has increased and the Rockingham Board of Supervisors has been generous in the funding for public schools. He also noted that learning from areas that approach the teaching workforce differently could provide solutions.
“It's not like we can say, ‘Hey, we're gonna double our budget next year ..’ That's not gonna happen,” Shifflett said. “We're gonna make some incremental steps. But can we think differently about how we approach education in some ways, and all of a sudden, now you have some dollars, you could somehow repurpose, right? So I challenge ourselves to think about all of that differently.”
Shifflett noted that in the past two years, teachers did receive pay increases, but inflation has increased alongside salaries, which has decreased the buying power of workers.
