DAYTON — Sunlight filtered through radiant shades of multi-colored glass onto the congregation of Montezuma Church of the Brethren earlier this week during a special service held on Sunday, Aug. 27, to dedicate several brand new stained glass windows installed in the sanctuary.
The morning started with a welcome and brief church history from current pastor Terri Luzynski — who made history within the church herself when she was selected to serve as the first female pastor last November.
Much of the history she told was centered around milestones in growth and construction that have happened in phases since the original congregation started holding worship services at the site 145 years ago.
Luzynski explained that in the beginning, members started meeting in a simply built, two-room schoolhouse that also served as a "preaching point" for Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren in 1878. For two years prior to that structure, people met in different homes throughout the small Montezuma community. The congregation of MCOB had grown to 75 regular attendees by 1912. After a decision was made that it would not be feasible to renovate the schoolhouse, church officials directed the construction of a new meetinghouse built at the same location in July 1913.
"As the congregation grew [over time]," Luzynski said, "more space was needed."
So an addition was built in 1951 that increased the church's seating capacity by 300. In the decade that followed, MCOB membership rapidly grew from 85 to 240 members — thus creating the tremendous need for more classroom space. A massive, two story brick addition was put up in 1961 that provided 17 classrooms, a library, vestibule and additional restrooms. The church was granted "independent status" with 259 official members and Reverend Simon Glick serving as part time pastor, Luzynski said.
She added that Reverend Lloyd Evans was hired as the church's first fulltime pastor in 1963 and by the end of the '60s, its membership had climbed to 477 people. Once again, the church found itself in need of more room and so on Easter Sunday of 1974, MCOB broke ground on yet another addition in which the first service was held almost exactly one year later.
Fast forward 50 years and a congregation of not quite the same magnitude experienced the most recent addition — and perhaps most impressive — to the church with the installation of handmade stained glass windows in its place of worship.
Ken McNett explained that the church had unanimously voted to install the stained glass windows two and a half years ago, so the committee had plenty of time to think of a vision for the design. While they would need to function as replacements for the old windows — which were made of thin plexiglass that hadn't been replaced or repaired for half a century — those involved in the planning process had a strong desire to incorporate extra artistic and symbolic elements to the windows.
"Our utmost goal was to give glory to God," McNett said during the service. "We wanted a window unlike other windows and we wanted the stained glass to speak to both children and adults."
Members of the stained glass committee included Marty Barlow, Mary Jackson, Dawn Kiser and Ethan Dekin. McNett — who has been a member of MCOB for more than 50 years — served as committee chairman. The group first gathered in February, 2021, and continued to meet every week for four to five months, looking at hundreds of pictures of other stained glass windows and even touring other churches.
It wasn't until they met project manager John Coates and artist Rich Busswell with Lynchburg Stained Glass Company that they felt they were headed in the right direction. Lynchburg Stained Glass is a full service studio that specializes in handcrafted, religious pieces. The company — which was established in 1983 — has nearly 20 different craftsman on staff.
Stained glass isn't something that comes together overnight, and for those sitting in the pews wondering why the project took so long, McNett opened the podium to Coates himself so he could explain the process of bring the committee's vision to life.
"These windows overall are very one-of-a-kind," Coates said. He also noted how easy and much of a pleasure it was to work with the MCOB committee.
According to Coates, each stained glass window begins as a simple black and white sketch which evolves into a more advanced drawing. Each individual piece of glass is cut from a paper pattern of the final drawing before being hand-painted and fired. The glass used was sourced exclusively from European glass blowers. The thousands of pieces are held together with lead, so the finals steps for making each panel includes fluxing the lead joints, soldering, waterproofing the entire surface and setting the panel aside to cure for several weeks.
"In the end," Coates said, "every piece of glass in the window has its place. They're all individual, they're all unique, but together they create a message."
Even on a cloudy day, the two 17-foot by 21-foot triangular windows are brilliantly illuminated and one could easily spend hours gazing at them and deciphering the meaning behind each symbol represented. The window to the right of the sanctuary depicts a nativity scene, while the window to the left of the sanctuary depicts the resurrection of Christ.
"One thing we did that we felt was unique," McNett said, "was bring Christ to the Valley [through our design]."
McNett pointed out that in the background of the resurrection is a rising sun over Massanutten mountain with MOBC's steeple rising past the right hand of the angel at the tomb. The opposite window was nicknamed the "giving window" since it tells the story of Christmas and features a small, vibrant daffodil — which is symbolic of rebirth.
Luzynski said that one of her favorite parts of the window is Jesus' skin tone which changes shades during different times the day — a representation to her that Jesus is Lord for all. Another significant part of the installation are the grapevines lining the bottom of both windows. She explained that those were added in reference to the scriptures which state that, "he is the vine and we are the branches."
While McNett did not mention how much the project cost, he felt that the entire church was committed to seeing the windows go up and spent years raising funds through a variety of methods — from hosting a fall festival to collecting money donated through memorials. The windows are expected to last 100 years before any kind of maintenance is needed.
"God wanted us to come through for him," McNett remarked. "In fact, there's no doubt in the committee's mind that there wasn't some divine intervention in this entire process. This is something that our church can be proud of for generations."
