Two cans of beans set out on a front doorstep get picked up by a mail carrier, who adds it to the bag of rice and jar of peanut butter left by the neighbor just a few doors down.
Across the city, three more houses have done the same. To one person the items collected may not seem like much of an impact when addressing the issue of a national hunger crisis, but when the entire country works together to “stamp out hunger” more than 100,000 pounds of food finds its way into bare cabinets across the U.S.
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is seeking donations (in the forms of both time as a volunteer and non-perishable food items) during the Stamp Out Hunger food collection event happening this Saturday, May 13.
Each year, the National Association of Letter Carriers sponsors the largest single day food drive in the country that addresses hunger needs by reaching communities in every corner of America. The event comes at a critical time, due to rising food costs and the recent termination of emergency SNAP benefits. Not to mention summer presents itself as an especially difficult time for families without food, since their children aren’t able to receive free meals while school is out for vacation.
“Seeing community members come together to volunteer, donate food, and help people living with hunger is a wonderful reminder of the collaboration that goes into ensuring everyone has enough food to eat,” wrote Michael McKee — CEO of Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
BRAFB has been on a mission to combat hunger in the Shenandoah Valley and beyond for more than 40 years.
Through vibrant community partnerships and passionate volunteer support, the food bank serves families in more than 25 counties and eight cities in central and western Virginia.
Those interested in donating food items to the drive this year can leave non-perishable food items at their mailbox for their postal carrier to pick up. Donations can also be dropped off at the Harrisonburg post office located on South Main Street. Specific items that are needed most this year include canned fruits, meat, and vegetables that are low in sodium and sugar. Food bank officials remind donors not to contribute glass containers of any kind.
Anyone in the community that is interested in collecting and sorting donations at the Harrisonburg post office on South Main Street can volunteer from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 13 and need to sign up for the event on BRAFB’s website. Volunteers will be trained on site by food bank staff and must be age 16 or older. Due to safety concerns all volunteers are asked to wear close-toed shoes (no sandals or flip flops) and clothes appropriate to work in.
Questions about the food drive this weekend can be emailed to jclarkrobertson@brafb.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.