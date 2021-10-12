A Stanley man was killed in a head-on collision in Rockingham County on Monday.
According to the Virginia State Police, Keith W. Courtney, 46, was driving north on East Point Road when his 1995 Geo Prism crossed into the southbound lane about a half mile north of Dovel Road north of Elkton at about 5:15 p.m.
The Geo struck a southbound 2013 Nissan Frontier. Courtney, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to a press release.
The driver of the Nissan, a 59-year-old Rockingham County man, had minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt. A 48-year-old man who was riding in the Nissan had minor injuries and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was also wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Monday's was the second serious collision this month on East Point Road, a two-lane highway linking the town of Shenandoah in Page County with U.S. 33 west of Elkton.
On Oct. 1, Liam R. Harrington, 25, of Blairsville, Ga., was traveling north in a 2019 Ram 2500 when he swerved to avoid stopped traffic near Greenwood Road, according to the state police.
Harrington struck a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, and both vehicles caught fire.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 41-year-old Shenandoah man, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.
Harrington and the Shenandoah man were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Harrington was charged with reckless driving.
