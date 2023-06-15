TIMBERVILLE — Dark clouds moved across the sky and a brisk wind whipped around countless American flags on display across the county while a small crowd of community members — donned in a mix of red, white and blue — gathered to celebrate a milestone in America’s history.
The Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution held their annual Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, at TimberView Crossing — an assisted living facility in Timberville. Prior to the commencement of the ceremony, Boy Scouts from local Troops 1 and 124 in addition to Cub Scouts from Pack 1 took part in retiring nearly 100 flags no longer fit for service that they had been collecting all year. One of which was once flown at Rocktown History in Dayton.
American flags with natural fibers are properly retired by fire if they are faded or torn. Under the guidance of troop and pack leaders, scouts and cubs unfolded each of the flags for inspection before folding them into a square — signifying that they were no longer fit for service — and tossing them into the flames under salute.
According to Randy Atkins — a member of Fort Harrison SAR and organizing chairman for the event — National Flag Day exists to remember the adoption of the United States’ flag during a meeting of the second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777, in which members took a break from drafting the Articles of Confederation to address the need for its army to be represented and united by one set of colors. President Woodrow Wilson officially recognized June 14 as National Flag Day 139 years later and Americans have been commemorating it ever since.
“As we approach the 250th anniversary of this great nation,” said Atkins, “my hope is that as we go through this ceremony today, you feel the same patriotism and pride that our founding fathers did so many years ago.”
Following a presentation of colors by the Virginia Society SAR Color Guard, Reverend Dr. John Sloop prayed a dedication over each of the flags that had been retired that morning.
“We thank you Father for our country and its flag and for the liberty for which it stands,” Sloop said. “Now to clean in flame, we have committed these flags which are not of worthy and faithful service and as they yield their substance to the fire, may your holy light spread over us and bring to our hearts renewed devotion to God and country.”
Fort Harrison SAR President Wes Dove led guests in a moment of silence while the Virginia Society SAR Color Guard lined up for a musket volley followed by the playing of taps. With the burn barrel still smoldering, the second part of the ceremony consisted of dedicating new flags and honoring veterans in attendance. One of those veterans in attendance was retired United States Navy Captain Ros Poplar who shared his perception of Flag Day as seen by a veteran.
“To put it into perspective,” Poplar stated, “each one of the 50 stars on the flag behind me represents the death of roughly 27,000 American soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines that paid for the freedom that we enjoy today — a heavy price indeed.”
After reciting the pledge of allegiance and the American’s creed as a group of citizens, the height of patriotism was reached when the new dedicated flag was raised by the well-worn hands of a resident veteran over the TimberView facility while the “Star Spangled Banner” — sang by Pete Johnson — echoed across the grounds. Many hands both young and old wiped away tears once the last note died away and Old Glory stood high above, waving in the breeze.
“At the end of the day,” Poplar reflected, “Flag Day for a veteran represents more than just a day on a calendar, but rather it confirms for them that you and I and this vision for the United States of America created by the founders [more than] 200 years ago were worthy of the service and sacrifice [each of the veterans gave].”
