WEYERS CAVE — The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund has announced the return of a two-day event hosted by Startup Experience Inc. that is geared towards inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs and corporate innovators held on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 at Blue Ridge Community College.
Startup Experience Inc. was founded by Henrik Scheel and has grown to become a world recognized education tool and program for building and growing business from ground level to current corporate leaders. Over the past 15 years, Scheel has started four companies and worked with over 10,000 entrepreneurs, corporate innovators, educators and students.
According to its website, "all participants need is a positive attitude and willingness to put all their energy into building a new company in two days."
During the event, more than 200 area high school students will gather at BRCC, immerse themselves in the startup world and learn through hands-on experiences what skills it takes to be a successful entrepreneur — including problem definition, user analysis, idea creation, business model innovation and customer development.
"This year's Startup Experience feels more exciting than ever because we get to go back to engaging with students and sharing the entrepreneurial spirit which can create new and innovative opportunities for Shenandoah Valley students,” SCCF Executive Director Debbie Irwin said.
She also emphasized the significance of imparting startup skills to the younger generation, noting that these skills are not only vital for aspiring entrepreneurs but also empower students to excel as future employees and managers in a rapidly evolving business landscape.
As a non-profit organization founded in 2008, SCCF has worked towards its vision of providing resources so that every person in the Shenandoah Valley might start, grow and sustain a business. Since its inception, the community partner based in Staunton has funded the startup of 108 businesses and invested more than $1.7 million into the local economy.
Those interested in learning more about this event can reach out to SCCF Ecosystem Builder Ryan Hall by emailing ryan@sccfva.org.
