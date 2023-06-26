SHENANDOAH AND WARREN COUNTIES — The Supreme Court of Virginia approved drug treatment courts for Shenandoah and Warren counties on Thursday.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition announced the approval in a media release.
The drug courts will serve non-violent and non-sexual offenders with a high need for treatment who have a drug- or substance use-related offense.
Circuit Court Judge Kevin Black will preside over the Shenandoah County Drug Treatment Court. Jenna Barsotti will serve as the Drug Treatment Court Coordinator. Circuit Court Judge Daryl Funk will preside over the Warren County Drug Treatment Court, with Erin Dooley serving as its coordinator.
Shenandoah County’s Drug Treatment Court will take place each Thursday with its first docket scheduled for Aug. 3. Warren County Drug Treatment Court scheduled its dockets for each Friday beginning July 21.
A drug court needs at least three participants on a docket, Terri Cluss, interim executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, said by phone Thursday. The coalition anticipates at least 10 people will go through the Shenandoah and Warren County drug courts in the first year.
In order for a person to participate, a defense attorney must first refer a client to the commonwealth’s attorney who will determine if the person has any charges that would disqualify them from the program. The drug court coordinator then refers the potential participant to a treatment provider to determine if he or she qualifies. The commonwealth’s attorney ultimately decides if the person can participate in the program.
The drug court serving Clarke and Frederick counties and the city Winchester has been successful with six participants graduated Tuesday, Cluss said.
The approval of the new drug courts was welcome news to those working in the substance abuse field.
The nonprofit Warren Coalition in Front Royal, formed in 1994, provides substance abuse and addiction services in the community. Executive Director Christa Shifflett said by phone Thursday that she sees her organization and the drug court working together.
“I’m excited about (the) drug court coming to Warren County and we have offered to partner with them on the housing side with our newly opened recovery house on North Royal (Avenue), and so ... we’re working on getting that together,” Shifflett said by phone Thursday.
The Warren Coalition also works with the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail to provide substance abuse services and treatment.
“Just as someone who’s worked at the regional jail, I think we are really moving in a positive direction for people who struggle with the disease of addiction and I’m excited to see the success that will come for people from being in drug court,” Shifflett said.
Shifflett said clients in recovery are eager to see the drug court take off.
“People I’ve known in the jail have been anticipating this since it first made the paper, which has been, it’s hard to believe but probably two to three years it’s been in the works and they were very excited then,” Shifflett said. “So there has been a great deal of interest and I do have clients that I have worked with who’ve gone through ... the Winchester drug court and have gone through the whole program and are now being very successful and doing some work in the recovery field, so it’s great to see people get well and have success with that.”
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, based in Winchester, decided to pursue the establishment of the new drug-treatment courts after area stakeholders recognized a lack of access to jail- and community-based treatment and services, the release states.
Valley Health System entered into memorandums of understanding with Warren County, Front Royal and Shenandoah County in 2022 to fund the two courts.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
