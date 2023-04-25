BOYCE — Representatives from the State Arboretum of Virginia at Blandy Experimental Farm have named the Allegheny serviceberry, also known as Amelanchier laevis, as its 2023 Tree of the Year, according to a press release.
The arboretum’s 2023 Tree of the Year was selected after deliberation by Curator T’ai Roulston and Blandy arborists. Since 2019, the State Arboretum of Virginia has designated one extraordinary species of tree as its Tree of the Year, said the release from the arboretum.
In honor of Arbor Day, Blandy arborists and representatives from the Department of Forestry will plant an Allegheny serviceberry tree at the Arboretum on April 28. The tree will be added to a tree and shrub collection that dates to the 1930s, the release said.
“A vital part of our mission is to practice and promote tree education, science, and conservation,” Roulston said in the release. “Through research and public programming, we want to share with everyone — of all ages — how important trees are to the environment.”
Four-season Interest
The Allegheny serviceberry, found native in Virginia, was chosen for its four-season interest, according to Roulston, in the release. A small understory tree, it’s ideal for landscapes and grows to only 15 - 25 feet tall, the release said.
The Allegheny serviceberry is one of the first trees at the arboretum to flower each spring when the delicate masses of white, fragrant flowers appear in mid-April, the release said. Small, dark purple berry-like fruit arrives in the summer. Also commonly known as juneberries, the edible berries attract pollinators and are a food source for native bees and more than 40 species of birds, the release said.
The fall foliage of the Allegheny serviceberry, when the leaves turn an orange-red color, is outstanding as well, according to the release. The tree’s attractive gray bark lends structure to the winter garden, the release said.
“Juneberries” A Food Source for Wildlife, Humans
Native Americans would dry juneberries, similar in size and taste to blueberries, and mix them with meat to create a high-energy snack called pemmican, according to the release. Birds, squirrels, and other wildlife also enjoy the fruit, the release said.
How the Allegheny Serviceberry Gets Its Name
For settlers in the colder climates of North America, the blooming of the serviceberry was a sign that the ground was thawing, the release said. Graves could now be dug for loved ones who had died during the cold winter months and burial “services” could commence, the release said.
In some areas, the serviceberry is called shadbush or shadblow, according to the release. The tree got this name because it blooms around the same time that shad return to their spawning grounds in freshwater rivers and streams, the release said.
