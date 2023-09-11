ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Within the folds of this year's state budget amendments passed on Wednesday, Sept. 6, is a $35-million allocation of funds for the purposes of land acquisition, initial planning, and site development for the Shenandoah Rail Trail and mayors from each town along the future trail's corridor left their comments in applause to state legislators for this action.
"We are eager to celebrate the groundbreaking for the new trail in Broadway," said Timothy Proctor — mayor for the town of Broadway. "I would like to thank our state legislators for including budget language to initiate this process. In my 10 years as mayor, there’s never been a project with as much local support as the Shenandoah Rail Trail."
According to Friends of the Shenandoah Rail Trail, "the budget amendment inclusion of investments in trail systems across the Commonwealth will expand access to trails and parks across the state. Multi-use trails are not only a draw for visitors but improve the quality of life for those who live there and ensure more access to Virginia’s beautiful landscape for generations to come."
Other rail trail projects included in the budget are $12.5 million for the Craig Valley Trail, $1.25 million for the Peaks to Creeks Trail, $1.25 million for the Tobacco Heritage Trail and $4 million for the Easter Shore Rail Trail.
"A rail trail is just what we need," said Timberville Mayor Don Delaughter. "The town has worked hard to make Timberville a great place to live, work, and visit. Converting the unused rail corridor that runs through our historic district into an active trail would further boost the development and revitalization in our community, providing important connections for our neighborhoods, schools, parks, shopping, and places of work. Based on the success we have seen in other rail trail projects, the economic impact a destination rail trail would have on the northern end of Rockingham County would be extremely significant."
The almost 50-mile trail enjoys formal support of all nine towns — Front Royal, Strasburg, Toms Brook, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mount Jackson, New Market, Timberville and Broadway — and three counties along the corridor. In addition to the support of local governments, Civil War Trails, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, Shenandoah Valley Partnership for economic development, Shenandoah Valley Tourism Partnership, and Virginia Tourism Corporation are all on record in support of the Shenandoah Rail Trail.
More information about the Shenandoah Rail Trail can be found online at www.shenandoahrailtrail.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.