A state police patrol vehicle was shot at prior to Thursday's high-speed chase of a shooting suspect that started in Harrisonburg and ended near Woodstock.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said in an email Friday that Harrisonburg police issued a “be on the lookout” bulletin around 9:50 a.m. Thursday for a suspect involved in a shooting they had responded to that morning in the city.
Harrisonburg police on Thursday identified the driver as Umar Burley, 50, of Baltimore, who was wanted for a shooting of an unidentified female at the Motel 6 on South Main Street. Burley has been charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder.
The unidentified shooting victim was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville and was reported in stable condition with serious injuries on Thursday evening.
According to the Baltimore Sun, Burley recently received a nearly $8-million settlement from the City of Baltimore in the Gun Trace Task Force police scandal. The newspaper reported that Burley had served seven years in prison after officers had planted drugs in his car.
Around 10 a.m., Coffey said, a state trooper saw the suspect's vehicle, a rental box truck, traveling north on Interstate 81 at the 254-mile marker in Rockingham County. The trooper pulled up to the truck and the driver shot out the patrol vehicle's back window.
A chase ensued and, according to Coffey, the suspect's vehicle rammed several police vehicles as well as sideswiped a van traveling on U.S. 11. No injuries were reported from those collisions.
At speeds between 60 and 75 mph, the pursuit continued north on U.S. 11, according to Coffey. The chase ended near Woodstock when state police vehicles forced the suspect to stop on the south shoulder of the road in the 22000 block of U.S. 11.
Coffey said that a firearm was recovered by state police at the scene. Burley was held in the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail without bond and then released to another jurisdiction, according to the jail. The jail declined to say which jurisdiction.
Witnesses to the shooting alerted police that the suspect had left the scene in a U-Haul truck and was traveling north on Main Street, according to police.
The pursuit ended in front of the Woodstock Equipment Company, Bobby Funkhouser, a salesperson at the store, told the Northern Virginia Daily on Thursday.
Funkhouser said he counted 34 police vehicles from several departments at the scene.
Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager said his officers were at a firearms training in the Woodstock area and heard about the chase over radios. With reports of shots being fired at officers, he said his officers responded without hesitation until the suspect was apprehended. None of his officers were injured and no vehicles were damaged, he said.
The incident remains under investigation and state police charges are pending in both Rockingham and Shenandoah counties.
Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting and the pursuit is encouraged to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
