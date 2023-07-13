School divisions across Virginia receive less funding compared to the national and regional average because of faults within the formula Virginia uses to determine funding, according to a state commission’s report.
The report, presented on Monday, was a result of an 18-month study from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. The release of the study is following the breakdown in budget negotiations in the General Assembly, leaving millions of dollars in additional funding for schools in limbo.
According to the report, Virginia school divisions receive less K-12 funding per student than the national and regional average and three of Virginia’s bordering states. On average, school divisions in other starters get 14% more in funding per student compared to divisions in Virginia — equating to roughly $1,900 per student.
School divisions also receive less money than needed when compared to state-specific funding estimates, ranging from needing an additional 6% in funding to 33% more, depending on the benchmark.
The formula the state uses, called the Standards of Quality, to calculate funds “needed to provide a high-quality education” has a variety of issues, the report found, including underestimating funding, staffing and compensation.
According to the report, the SOQ formula calculated school divisions needed a total of $10.3 billion in state and local funding for 2021 when divisions really spent $17.3 billion. Between 2019 and 2021, every school division in the state employed more staff than the SOQ formula estimated, and the difference between SOQ-calculated compensation and actual compensation has been about $1.3 billion annually.
An unnamed administrator said in the report that, “If we just funded at SOQ level, it would be a catastrophe.”
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said the study is something school divisions have needed.
“School divisions across the Commonwealth are utilizing their own formulas … which are higher quality than the standards of quality required by the state,” Richards said. “So it's almost like the SOQs for the state are bare minimum, but they're not even adequate as a bare minimum.”
Richards said one of the biggest issues with the SOQ formula was in navigating support staff.
The report found that the SOQ formula still uses Great Recession-era cost reduction measures that haven’t been changed, including putting a cap on support positions.
“The Senate, one of the budget goals that they had was to remove the support cap,” Richards said. “And they did not get that that did not happen. Of course … nothing really has happened in terms of budget amendments.”
The report made a variety of long and short-term recommendations on how to improve funding within education, focusing on changing the SOQ formula. The report estimated that implementing a formula based on funding per student rather than Virginia’s current staffing-based formula could cost anywhere from $520 million to $1.2 billion.
“[Legislators] really need to spend more time with superintendents and principals and teachers, i.e. educators,” Richards said, “to see what we're up against and to see how those formulas are not realistic in terms of ensuring the quality education for all students.”
