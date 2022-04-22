When the pandemic hit and the mandate was to close most indoor dining facilities, businesses scrambled to figure out how to adapt and do safe safely.
Beverley Street, in the city of Staunton, is home to many of the city's restaurants. It was important for them to figure out how to work together as businesses, and with the city management and council, and with the Staunton Downtown Development Association, to get each other through a difficult time, said Greg Beam, director of the SDDA.
Through Zoom meetings, ideas were pitched and gauged. The main goal was to keep businesses afloat until restrictions were lifted, and it was imperative that whatever that entailed, businesses don't spend any extra money that they didn't need to, Beam said.
"There were so many groups involved in those discussions" in 2020, Beam said. "The overarching idea was, 'We've got this.'"
With the approval of City Council and the city manager, and the cooperation of the Staunton Public Works Department, Staunton began closing a portion of Beverley Street to vehicle traffic beginning at 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday evening. Public works used concrete and water-tank barricades to close off the streets with the exception of some perpendicular through-streets.
It admittedly looked a bit like a construction zone, Beam said. And because restaurants and business were encouraged not to purchase any of their own outdoor furniture and spend money they should be holding onto, Beverley Street was a hodge-podge of mismatched tables and signs. In addition to not spending money, the SDDA and city advised that COVID-19 mandates could change at any minute back in 2020, and it wasn't advisable to spend money on something that could go away at any time.
But as the weather warmed, and as information became available about how to social distance and mask while being outdoors, the residents began to cautiously come out and dine out, literally, once more, Beam said.
"We continued to meet and iron out wrinkles as they came up," he said. As people became more comfortable coming back downtown, it became important not to let Beverley Street become a street festival, he said. While the SDDA and the city wanted people to support local businesses and restaurants, 6 feet of social distancing was important and they didn't want to encourage people to gather and linger in groups, he said.
"Dine Out and Shop" became so popular that the city decided to extend it through winter 2020. That proved less successful as Beverley Street becomes a wind tunnel and people are less inclined to sit outside to eat even if they are bundled up, Beam said.
But the initiative was approved again in 2021 for a season lasting through March until October, mirroring the Staunton Farmers Market season. Using federal coronavirus relief funding, the city was also able to purchase permanent barriers for the bookends of Beverley Street, which makes setup and breakdown much easier for a public works crew already stretched thin, Beam said.
Other small issues were also addressed during the 2021 season. For example, because of Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control license laws, the sidewalk between a restaurant and its outdoor seating must be cordoned off, meaning pedestrians can not pass on the sidewalk without going around the entire outdoor seating setup. Beam said the city worked with ABC to allow sidewalks to be used by pedestrians.
Another issue was the large hanging baskets that used to decorate the lamp posts all down Beverley Street. Throughout the spring and summer months a truck would drive down Beverley Street watering the hanging baskets every day. But on days when the street was shut down, trucks couldn't get through.
Beam worked with the city's botanical designer to create street-level flowering baskets that could be maintained by the businesses near them.
Now, Staunton has entered its third season of "Dine Out and Shop," and it's clear the outdoor dining model isn't going anywhere any time soon. Shops are getting more involved with outdoor displays, and the city is reopening its busking areas for street performers.
Unlike the first summer in 2020 when it was unknown whether outdoor dining would be allowed for long, or if it would be successful at all, restaurants and shops are fully buying into the idea and are making their outdoor spaces an extension of themselves, Beam said.
"Split Banana has these beautiful yellow canopies which match the yellow of the banana, Remedy Burger has added picnic tables, which is a look we haven't seen before, and Yelping Dog has these red umbrellas that are gorgeous when they catch the light," Beam said.
