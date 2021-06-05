A new housing complex could be going up near Interstate 81 in the city.
Plans call for 265 units in a development called EPOCH at 650 and 680 Stone Spring Road, according to city and applicant documents.
Harman Realty and Stone Spring Holdings LLC will go to the virtual meeting of the Harrisonburg Planning Commission on Wednesday with a request for a special-use permit to allow more than 12 units per building for the project.
The Wednesday meeting will include a public hearing on the request. The special-use permit will need to be approved later by City Council for the request to be granted.
The site is just over 17 acres of vacant land. It is zoned for high-density residential housing with town homes and apartments to the north, vacant land and a detached single-family home to the east, more apartments and vacant land to the south and I-81, industrial parcels and a city park to the west, according to city documents.
The development will include sidewalks throughout with a shared-use path planned and other amenities, according to developer documents. A private shuttle service would be available to the James Madison University campus.
Buildings would be a mixture of cottages, town homes and apartment buildings with parking, according to plans.
As of Friday, city staff received one letter of public input. The letter is not supportive of the development and cites increased traffic, noise, partying and lights, decreasing property value, proximity to Stone Spring Elementary, overcrowding of the schools and impact to area wildlife as reasons to oppose the project.
City staff recommended approval of the property owner, Stone Spring Holdings, and developer's, Harman Realty, request as submitted.
"Staff believes that the [special-use permit] requested is consistent with good zoning practice and will have no more adverse effect on the health, safety, or comfort of persons living and working in the area and will be no more injurious, economically, or otherwise, to property or improvements in the surrounding area," a document prepared by Community Development staff said.
Wednesday's Planning Commission meeting will be the fourth in a row where it has heard a request for a multi-family development.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s website at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
The public will not be able to attend the meeting due to restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents will be able to call in via telephone at (540) 437-2687 and can submit comments prior to the meeting by email to Thanh.Dang@harrisonburgva.gov.
