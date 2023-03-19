STRASBURG — Potential benefits for the town from the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail highlighted the latest community input meeting on Thursday.
Hosted by the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership in the Strasburg High School cafeteria, the session allowed attendees to talk with members of the partnership about various aspects of the proposed project.
The Exploratory Partnership envisions a 48.5-mile, multi-use recreational trail that would run along an inactive single-track railroad corridor, currently owned by Norfolk Southern Corp., through Warren, Shenandoah and Rockingham counties.
The potential trail would stretch between Broadway and Front Royal and pass through or near the towns of Timberville, New Market, Mount Jackson, Edinburg, Woodstock, Toms Brook and Strasburg. It could provide bicyclists, walkers, joggers and equestrians with access to parks, businesses, schools, scenic landscapes, Civil War battlefield sites and other cultural and historic resources.
The Exploratory Partnership is a coalition of towns, counties, planning district commissions and several nonprofits, including the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, that support the possible rail trail. The partnership recently began working with the Arlington-based Conservation Fund on acquiring right of way for the trail from Norfolk Southern.
“Discussions with Norfolk Southern are ongoing, and we’re hoping for news of this purchase any day now,” Maya Alexander, community engagement manager for the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, told attendees of Thursday’s meeting at Strasburg High School.
The cost of purchasing the railroad corridor could range from $15 million to $25 million, according to one public finance economist’s projection.
The state’s current two-year budget sets aside about $90 million for multi-use trails. Some of that funding is allocated for the purchase of the unused railroad corridor for the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail project, which Exploratory Partnership members hope will be completed by 2030.
Project supporters at Thursday’s meeting included Barbara Adamson, who lives just outside of Strasburg and is the president of the Shenandoah County Historical Society.
“I’d like the chance to be outdoors, to walk and bike safely while enjoying our local scenery, our six beautiful towns and our wonderful history,” Adamson told the Northern Virginia Daily.
She envisions various historical societies helping to put up signs along the possible rail trail that would educate people about the area’s history, including its railroad history.
Also, “In the towns, the trail would allow people to connect to businesses, schools and parks,” Adamson said. “In Strasburg in particular … to get from one end of town to the other, kids can’t do it safely because of the way some of the older roads are constructed.”
Near the start of Thursday’s meeting, Strasburg Mayor Brandy Hawkins Boies, who lives in the Madison Heights neighborhood, had expressed a similar view.
“I don’t let my kids go to (the Strasburg Town Park) by themselves because there are no safe sidewalks,” Boies told the large group of meeting attendees. “There’s not a sidewalk completed to our park.”
She said the potential rail trail would have lights, as well as signs at road crossings, and provide a safe path to the park.
“It’s going to be a huge opportunity for our kids alone to be able to just navigate through our town safely,” Boies said.
Mary Beth Price, who with her husband, Tom, owns the Box Office Brewery in Strasburg, said at Thursday’s meeting that they have enjoyed exploring existing rail trails such as the High Bridge Trail near Farmville, in Prince Edward and Cumberland counties.
“We went to Farmville and stayed the night,” she said. “We went to a restaurant, went to a brewery. We spent money, and then we came home. That’s what you want. (A rail trail) is an economic booster for your town.”
The proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail “is a win-win for everyone,” she said.
While the Exploratory Partnership supports installing a trail in place of the rail line, a group called the Shenandoah Rail Corridor Coalition supports retaining and restoring the track for short-line freight trains and maybe a tourist excursion train and building a trail next to it.
The cost of a rail-with-trail project is still being studied, according to the coalition. Estimates from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, the state Department of Transportation and a consulting firm put the total cost of restoring the 48.5-mile segment of railroad at about $61 million, while the total cost of removing the track and replacing it with a trail would be about $95 million.
The acquisition of the rail corridor for development of the potential rail trail would employ rail banking, which is “a legal mechanism to preserve the corridor for future rail use should market conditions change,” Alexander said at Thursday’s meeting.
The next Exploratory Partnership-hosted community input meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, 221 N. Commerce Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.