The Strasburg Town Council approved funding on Tuesday for a skatepark — an effort 10 years in the making.
Vice Mayor Emily Reynolds and council members A.D. Carter IV, Dane Hooser, Ashleigh Kimmons, Andrew Lowder and Brad Stover voted in favor of funding the skatepark project. Council member Christie Monahan voted against the motion, citing concerns about allocating up to $145,000 for the skatepark and unknowns about the project.
Mayor Brandy Hawkins Boies attended the meeting but votes only in the event of a tie. Council member Doreen Ricard did not attend the meeting.
The motion as approved directs town staff to prepare for the next meeting an amendment to the fiscal 2024 budget to fund a skatepark up to $145,000, using money received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The town staff would manage and oversee the project, according to the approved motion. The town has planned to have the project built in the Town Park.
Wyatt Vaught, a member of the skatepark committee, spoke at the meeting and urged council members to vote in favor of funding the project.
“We’ve done our best to answer your questions, quell your fears and remind you that we are still here after more setbacks than I care to count,” Vaught said, reading from a written statement. “In fairness, I know this isn’t a very easy decision. There are a lot of worthy causes out there. Maybe you believe a skatepark isn’t a wise investment or it’s simply too costly.”
Town residents started the effort more than a decade ago to build a skatepark in honor of Trent Williams, who died of cancer in 2012.
“The dedication shown by Trent Williams’ family over the last 10 years cannot be overstated,” Vaught said. “It’s something that should be applauded and admired. But now, more than ever, we must realize it is only by working together that we can succeed. Overall, I know this council supports the skatepark. In fact, we are listed as a high priority in the town’s parks master plan. So with that shared ... goal in mind, I think it’s high time we did something about it."
The town can use a fraction of the funds received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to pay for the skatepark, Vaught noted.
“This is a permanent installation that will serve all ages and backgrounds through a variety of activities for generations to come,” Vaught said.
Monahan lauded Wyatt Vaught, a member of the skatepark committee, for his work to push the project forward. Monahan said she has used her own money to help fund the project. But Monahan said she could not support allocating up to $145,000 in the next budget to one project when there are other needs in the town park.
The mayor noted that a majority of the council members indicated during prior discussions that they wanted to ensure the project funding would not exceed $145,000 and that the town would not hand over the money to the skatepark committee.
“(The money) is used to fund the skatepark and see the project through fully from a staff-guided project and staff managed,” the mayor said.
Council members approved the town’s fiscal 2024 budget prior to voting on the skatepark so they need to take separate action to amend the budget to reflect the addition of the ARPA funds for the project.
Stover voiced support for the project but also said he worried about how the town could fund the project if the cost goes over the $145,000. Vaught responded that they would work within the $145,000 budget using the estimated cost provided by Racey Engineering.
“To our knowledge, everything is good to go with that,” “Should that happen, that would have to be addressed in the engineering phase and we would have to rearrange the look of the park.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
