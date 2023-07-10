STRASBURG — Like a wave, Greg McCarley goes with the flow and has learned to live in the moment.
Following the tragic death of his girlfriend seven years ago due to a car accident, McCarley left Silicon Valley to discover a more fulfilling life living in a Volkswagon van. What that looked like McCarley said he wasn’t sure. But he knew one thing, he wanted to reconnect more with nature and see the world.
“At the time you could say, it was really eye-opening,” McCarley said. “Like, how precious life is. We’re not guaranteed the next day, right? I had an epiphany — because at first, I was in this really depressed state like anyone would be — but then I had this moment.”
McCarley was living in San Francisco and working in Silicon Valley for a technology company but had a realization one day while sitting by the beach that there had to be more to life, more to what he was doing.
“I decided I wanted to go out and do more things — things I had always wanted to do,” he said. “Because let’s face it, we’re not always promised tomorrow, so I decided I need to live the life I wanted.”
McCarley switched careers and returned to his roots in Virginia. He said being an outdoorsy person was what led him to his next career path.
“I got a degree in outdoor recreation at our local community college. I started doing more holistic activities like tai chi martial arts and I really just enjoyed it,” he said.
Never turning down an opportunity to travel but knowing he needed a home base, McCarley recognized he could do both if he lived in a van.
“It was important to me that I still incorporated that travel aspect into my life,” he explained.
Before van life was a thing, McCarley was already doing it.
“The funny this is, it’s like I was starting the whole life before it even became a real, big deal,” he said. “You know — I love the idea but didn’t want something that was big and flashy. Instead, I wanted something that represented who I was.”
McCarley found his perfect ride in a 1985 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia, which came with a pop top and can sleep four. It has a sink, stove, and fridge. And as VW fans know, it sometimes needs lots of maintenance.
“Here’s the funny thing,” he said. “That’s part of the beauty of it and every journey. I enjoy getting my hands on the van itself. Granted there’s only so much I can do myself. But the van’s a great van. It gets me around to where I need to go.”
Every year McCarley travels around the United States, in his camper seeing the sights. When the opportunity first presented itself McCarley would spend months on end doing nothing but travel. Today he does it when he has the opportunity.
“I try to do a [minimum] of a few weeks a year,” he said. “If I’m lucky and I’ve got the time, a couple of months a year.”
McCarley said he thinks it’s important to keep pushing his limits — not just physically but mentally as well.
“Every day I ask myself, if I were to die tomorrow, I would want to know that I’d be smiling, saying, you know what? I had a fulfilling life. I don’t mind dying tomorrow.”
Traveling across the country has been a blessing for McCarley. He’s met unique individuals along the way, many he says he’s stayed in touch with along his journey. He’s helped those who need it, all while helping himself.
“The more I go out, the more people I find doing this exact same thing,” he said. “The more I realize it’s less about myself and more about service to others.”
McCarley said he really enjoys helping others, whether it be helping them fulfill their dreams or transition careers.
“It’s what I love to do.”
Opportunities present themselves and McCarley said as long as they continue to do so, he will be there to help.
“I love the opportunity of the universe, and just to see what happens and how it all comes to be. I’m a firm believer of fate.”
McCarley said he finds his life fulfilling. It’s a little less about the job titles and the money and more about enjoying what he does.
His travels have taken him across the country and then some. He’s seen almost every national park in the United States and backpacked around the world.
His van has taken him from the sandy beach to more difficult terrain in national parks. Regardless of where he lands, he sees it as part of the process and is eager to see where his next adventure will take him.
When McCarley is not traveling he can often be found at Melody’s Porch in Strasburg, where he is co-owner. In the coming year, McCarley will play a large role in the groundbreaking of Simply Shenandoah, a wellness retreat to be built in Shenandoah County. McCarley, who is a director, spends his time meeting and connecting with the local community.
Looking back, McCarley said he has no regrets.
“For people who read this and think, I’ve got to go and do this, they’re missing the point,” McCarley said. “There’s a lot of beauty here. It’s important to appreciate what you have that way, when you go someplace else, you can appreciate what you had before even more.”
This story originally ran in the Daily News-Record.
