STRASBURG — A Strasburg man played darts online for hours to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s disease.
Jeff Jones is one of many across the country who participated in this year's On The Longest Day, a day in which individuals are encouraged by the Alzheimer’s Association to help fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice. The even coincides with the summer solace — the day with the most light.
“I’m trying to put a spotlight on Alzheimer's and the Alzheimer's Association of what they do for people as well as trying to bring more attention to it,” Jones said.
On Saturday, Jones broke last year's record of playing eight hours and ended up darting for 10 hours straight. He also raised $1,000 in a single day.
This was his second year hosting the online event.
This year, with help from his wife, friends and family, he was able to get raffle sponsors who donated dart supplies. Jones said he noticed that his audience was larger than the year before.
As of Monday, he had surpassed his goal of $1,600 and raised over $2,285.
He will continue to fundraise throughout the month of June and said he was good with what he’s received; anything extra he said is “just icing on the cake.” Donations can be made through the Facebook page Darts4ALZ.
The purpose of On the Longest Day fundraisers is to advance the care, support and research efforts of the association. Funds raised go directly to the association.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association website, more than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s. In 2023, an estimated 6.7 million Americans 65 and over are living with the disease, while 73 percent are 75 or older. Roughly 50 million people are living with it worldwide. And by 2050, the number of people aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s may grow to a projected 12.7 million.
“I had people in my chat on Saturday who said up until they met me, they never even knew what Alzheimer’s was,” Jones said.
For Jones, it’s about more than playing darts. He was playing to honor his two grandparents who succumbed to the disease and honor his father who is showing early signs of dementia.
“I was the last grandkid to see my grandmother before she passed away," Jones said. "I went to see her in March 2011 and she passed away in April of the same year. But during the conversations with her, you know, three or four times she would ask me what my kids' names were during the same conversation. I saw a little bit of what it was like with her.”
For those looking to learn more or understand the disease better, Jones suggested watching “Still Alice” a film he said he even struggles to watch but it shows the implications of the disease.
Across the United States more than 11 million family members and friends are providing care for their loved ones with Alzheimer's.
“Not everyone knows or understands how serious or big it is. I really want people to be aware of what can actually happen. It's a horrible thing. It’s horrible to watch people go through and then you know, forgetting how to do this or that,” Jones said.
Jones got interested in playing darts in 2019 when a friend started a dart club at a bar in Winchester.
“I helped start it and I started playing up there and I just got into darts," Jones said. "I actually started getting more serious about it. It’s something that I love doing.”
Jones said online darting events are more popular overseas than they are in the United States, but they're gaining in popularity here. Viewers as far as the Philippines, England and Belgium have tuned in to watch Jones compete. Closer to home, Jones said Midwesterners seem to enjoy tuning in.
“I play on what you would call a gran board; it’s a soft tip dartboard that whenever your dart hits the board, it runs through an app, it’ll register your dart," Jones said. "The app also has your camera that faces you. It keeps your score, it shows your opponent's score and then when your opponent is playing you, it shows you them. You can play with anybody in the world.”
