WOODSTOCK — A Florida woman accused of killing a Strasburg resident on July 3 remains in jail custody following a Friday court hearing.
Cristina Sanchez Landon appeared in Shenandoah County General District Court via video teleconference from the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail. Strasburg police have charged Landon, 56, of Panama City, with second-degree murder for the death of 72-year-old Patricia Helen Walker, according to Landon’s arrest warrant.
Landon’s attorney, David Hensley, appeared in the courtroom. Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda McDonald Wiseley is prosecuting the case.
Judge Amy B. Tisinger scheduled a bond hearing for Aug. 25. Landon remains in the jail’s custody without bond.
Strasburg police responded to a medical call at 442 Pleasant View Drive on July 3. Officers discovered Walker deceased, according to information released by the Strasburg Police Department. The Office of the State Medical Examiner ruled Walker’s death a homicide and that she died from “multiple injuries.”
Maryland State Police found Landon in Salisbury three days later. Landon was extradited to Virginia a week after the incident and she was booked at the regional jail and held without bond, court records show.
Authorities have released little information about the case since police discovered Walker’s body. Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager has said only that Walker and Landon “were acquaintances through mutual family connections.” Landon was in Maryland with people she knows, Sager said.
Police executed a search warrant on the Pleasant View Drive property as part of their investigation. However, Sager has said that police intended to have the search warrant and corresponding affidavit sealed by the court. The affidavit could reveal details about the events leading up to, and after the incident while the search warrant may disclose any items recovered from the scene. Sager would not disclose what items police recovered at the scene and would neither confirm nor deny they found a suspected murder weapon. Sager said he doesn’t want to release information to the public that could jeopardize the investigation or that may taint the jury pool should the case go to trial.
Typically, an arresting officer files a criminal complaint with an arrest warrant. The complaint may provide details about the case, including why the officer sought the charge. But since the July 3 incident and Landon’s booking at the regional jail on July 12 no complaint has been filed with the general district court as of Friday.
A magistrate ordered Landon held without bond at the jail at her time of booking. Magistrates typically fill out a checklist for bail determinations and use information, including what the arresting officer provides, to set a bond. A magistrate cites the “weight of the evidence” as a factor in determining bond and may refer to the criminal complaint. However, for Landon’s checklist the magistrate states the weight of the evidence is “unknown.”
The checklist notes that Landon is married and her father-in-law lives in Strasburg. As to her length of time in the community, Landon told the magistrate that she was driving through Virginia. Landon also told the magistrate her wife handles their finances.
The checklist states that nothing in Landon’s past suggests she is dangerous.
“But see nature of charge — 2nd Degree Murder. And D (Landon) was found in MD — this could suggest risk of flight. (Though D claims she simply visiting family there ...” the checklist states.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.