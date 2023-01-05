Two Strasburg residents were arrested on firearm charges Tuesday after town police heard gunshots while on patrol Monday night.
But who fired the gun police found at the residents’ home remains uncertain as authorities continue investigating, Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager said by phone Tuesday. Neither of the two suspects have been charged with discharging a firearm, which is prohibited in town limits, Sager said.
Keith Dodson, 43, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail. Marie Ortman, 42, was charged with selling a firearm to an individual she knows is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Both suspects were arrested at their residence in the 600 block of Branch Street, Sager said.
Strasburg police officers were patrolling, with their windows down, in the west part of town around 8:30 p.m. Monday when they heard what they thought sounded like gunshots in the area of Branch, Ash and King streets, Sager said.
Within a minute, officers received a call for a report of a disturbance or suspicious activity at the Branch Street residence, Sager said. Witnesses told officers they heard gunshots in the area of the residence. They also were told that an unidentified vehicle had left the scene, but officers were still trying to determine Tuesday if the vehicle and the discharging of the firearm are connected, Sager said.
Officers obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence Monday and recovered a firearm from inside the house and casings fired from a handgun in front of the residence, Sager said. He didn’t identify the type of firearm recovered.
“So (officers) they worked through that last night and, again ... we’re not ruling out anybody here,” Sager said. “We’re still trying to piece the puzzle together as, hey, we know the general area where the shots came from.”
“People at the residence are potential suspects,” he said. “People that may have left the residence are potential suspects. We just need to tie up all these loose ends because you cannot discharge a firearm within town limits, especially recklessly.”
Officers also discovered that Dodson was on probation, Sager said. A probation officer searched Dodson as allowed under the terms of the probation, Sager noted.
“I’d just like to note, too, that we feel like this is an isolated incident to that particular, you know, address and area of town,” Sager said. “You know, right now we don’t have any evidence to show any danger to our community.”
No one reported gunshot injuries, Sager said. Officers also canvassed the area and police had not located any property damage, Sager said.
“If anybody notices any damage to their house at the time, you know, that there was a round that may have struck their siding or their window or vehicle, please call us immediately,” Sager said.
Police ask anyone who heard or saw suspicious activity, or with any home surveillance camera footage recorded on Branch Street or in the 600 block of Jenkins or Cardinal streets between 8-9 p.m. Monday to come forward with those video recordings, Sager said.
Anyone with information related to the incident can contact lead investigator Detective Chris Nixon at cnixon@strasburgva.com.
