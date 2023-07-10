STRASBURG — Strasburg police seek the public’s help as they investigate a woman’s suspicious death earlier this week.
Police received a medical call at 5:53 p.m. Monday at 442 Pleasant View Drive, Chief Wayne Sager states in a news release issued Thursday. Officers found a deceased, 72-year-old woman inside the residence. Police deemed her death “suspicious.”
Reached by phone Thursday afternoon, Sager said he couldn’t say much about the case at this time for fear of compromising the ongoing investigation.
The police department posted an alert Monday on its Facebook page as officers investigated the scene warning of a “high law enforcement presence” on Pleasant View Drive. Police asked the public to avoid the area while authorities conducted their investigation. The alert noted that police had no reason to believe residents were in danger.
Law enforcement agents canvassed the neighborhood talking to residents in search of clues, Sager said.
Further investigation led officers to deem the death suspicious, according to the release. Police secured the residence and obtained a search warrant. Officers searched the residence. Detectives collected evidence to send to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis. The deceased was transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Sager said detectives did not yet know the autopsy results.
“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger or active threat to our community,” the release states.
Police continue to interview neighbors and other people but had not yet identified any suspects or persons of interest, Sager said.
Strasburg police urge anyone with information related to the case to call Detective Aaron Springer at 540-465-5230 or email aspringer@strasburgva.com.
Strasburg police received assistance from the Woodstock Police Department, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth Attorney’s office, the Shenandoah County Emergency Communication Center and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.