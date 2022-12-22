What started as a simple Facebook post has grown into something of a phenomenon in the town of Strasburg.
Hundreds of people flexed their creative muscles and posted their own memes of the town’s water tower, which is currently undergoing exterior renovations and can often be seen wrapped in its beige potato sack-like shroud.
The popularity of the posts prompted Olivia Hilton, Strasburg’s Director of Strategic Initiatives, to start a small competition that allowed the town’s Facebook users to “vote” for their favorite designs.
On Friday Hilton announced the winner — an image designed by Samatha Tierpack depicting the now infamous water tower as the star of the pivotal pottery wheel scene in the 1990 romance film “Ghost,” starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze.
“It kind of worked out perfectly with the shape of it and that scene of the movie,” said Tierpack.
Tierpack also confessed that her entry was a joint effort with her husband Kevin, the same man who posted the original image of the water tower that sparked the competition.
“He took a video of the water tower and did a funny reel on Facebook,” Tierpack said. “He took a screenshot and drew something funny on there and put it in the comment section and told everyone let’s have some fun, and a lot of people started doing it.”
The second-place image presented the water tower transformed as a “minion” from the “Despicable Me” franchise and was created by Beecher Bowers.
Coming in third was Tom and Colette Mozingo with their picture of King Kong battling an airborne armada of biplanes atop the water tower.
Tierpack said it was great to see the community come together and do something fun.
“I think it was a fun thing for everyone, it was good to see everyone come together, especially during the holidays,” she said.
Hilton admitted that the town staff had fun with the competition as well and used the event as an opportunity to engage with the community.
“It’s not common for a government entity to have an opportunity to almost poke fun at ourselves a little bit and make light of something that’s like the elephant in the room,” Hilton said. “I think it says a lot about our community that they were so eager to have something positive to interact with one another.”
Hilton said it’s not a surprise how much thought some people put into their designs.
“We’re an extremely creative community, we have artists and makers and creators all throughout town,” she said. “It’s nice to see them all put their own spin on it.”
The water tower has stood over the town since 1930, and the interior of the tower was renovated in the last few years.
The current work on the tower involves stripping off the old paint and applying new coats. According to Jay McKinley, the town’s Director of Public Works, the current schedule shows the work being done by the middle of January.
“It’s gonna last another 100 years if we take care of it,” McKinley said.
McKinley is the one who originally suggested that Hilton make a competition out of the pictures after his wife showed him all the memes on Facebook.
“It’s a lot of people having good fun with an image and sharing it, and I like what Olivia has done with it by making a competition,” he said.
Besides town-wide bragging rights and a place in Strasburg lore, the winners of the competition received gift certificates to the Strasburg Visitors Center.
