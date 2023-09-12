STRASBURG — After a lengthy work session, the Strasburg Town Council voted Tuesday night to appoint local resident David Woodson to fill its vacant seat.
Woodson will occupy the seat formerly held by Doreen Ricard, who resigned July 31 because she is moving to West Virginia. The term expires Dec. 1, 2024.
No other action was taken at Tuesday’s work session, but the council did have several discussion topics as well as two public hearings to receive comments on upcoming action items.
The Strasburg Town Council:
• Discussed an amendment to its code of conduct requiring members “explicitly state that they do not represent the entire Council” when speaking their opinions on the public stage, and requiring council approval for any vote a member takes “directly involving or impacting the town” while serving on another board.
• Discussed enforcement of the town’s public nuisance ordinance regarding abandoned vehicles on Ash Street.
• Discussed a request for an easement at the old water treatment plant at 188 W. Queen St.
• Discussed the process of allowing private entities to hold special events on town property.
• Held a public hearing on a special-use permit to make a house at 395 Stonewall St. into a short-term rental.
• Held a public hearing on a proposed budget amendment to allocate $381,200 to purchase property for the Borden Mowery Drive Extension Project and carry over $356,275.47 from Fiscal Year 2022-23 to Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
• Heard a presentation by Joanne Royaltey of the Virginia Cooperative Extension on the spotted lanternfly, explaining the life cycle of the invasive insect and how to fight its spread.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
