STRASBURG — The Strasburg Town Council voted down a resolution of unity during its regular meeting Tuesday night following an emotional discussion nearly two months after the resolution was initially proposed.
The vote was 5-3, with Vice Mayor Ken Cherrix and council members Doreen Ricard, John Massoud, Taralyn Nicholson and Christie Monahan voting against the resolution. Council members Paul Weaver, Dane Hooser and Emily Reynolds voted in favor of it.
Mayor Brandy Boies only votes in a tie-breaking situation.
The resolution was proposed in October by non-binary transgender resident Paul Rush, 27, of Branch Street, after their house was vandalized with homophobic and racist graffiti on Sept. 26. The following month, Rush’s house was vandalized again with more graffiti.
Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager said Wednesday investigators do not have any leads or a person of interest in the case.
The resolution was proposed by Rush as a way for the town to indicate it supports all people while denouncing hate and bigotry.
Ricard was first to speak on Tuesday in opposition of the resolution, saying it focused too heavily on Rush’s incidents when there have been other events.
“It’s not anything against any group, I just think it should be totally inclusive,” Ricard said. “And if we say we’re starting this and starting this because of this one event, it kind of makes it about that one event.”
Mayor Brandy Boies said the dates of Rush’s incidents, which included statements of “blatant racism,” were included in the resolution to provide context on the catalyst for the resolution.
“It’s not easy. It’s very brave and takes a lot of courage to walk into that room, and the amount of hurt that was felt by not only the individuals who live in that home and the community of allies,” Boies said by phone interview Wednesday. “I personally felt disrespectful to flat out not even mention how we got there — why we were there.”
Cherrix echoed Ricard’s concerns during the meeting and said that vandalism is a criminal matter.
“Human nature is something that is taught and learned, you can not change it by a piece of paper,” Cherrix said. “Us saying saying everybody be friends, hold hands, kumbaya, that’s all fine and dandy, but you can’t enforce that on everybody ... being inclusive more of one particular group than every group that we have in this town, will [divide] this town even more.”
Boies responded to Cherrix by stating that council members sit in powerful seats and the resolution supported “all” groups, she said.
“This says all, a-l-l, capital A, capital L, capital L, all,” Boies said. “It does not get any clearer than that.”
Both Monahan, who read a statement saying citizens should be respectful and accepting, and Nicholson, who thanked Rush and everyone for what they have done, stated they voted against it because they wanted to spend more time working on the resolution to get it right.
Massoud said he agreed with Ricard and proposed removing the dates of Rush’s incident and then voting on the resolution, but the council took no further action.
The proposed resolution didn’t take away from the past events and it showed that the leaders of Strasburg stand with Rush and their community, Hooser said. Reynolds apologized to Rush for the vandalism. Weaver proposed the adoption of the resolution after stating he appreciated the specific historic context.
Rush said during the meeting he was thankful for the work put into the resolution. Rush and about 10 others walked out of the meeting after the vote.
“It’s sad that it got rejected, however it’s not surprising,” Rush said after the meeting. “The moment that a governmental body does not step up in a moment of injustice, they side with the perpetrator. They may not see it that way, but…we were all awake and speak English.”
Rush said they initially agreed with Ricard’s proposal to remove the specific dates, but after hearing Boies’ explanation for including such context in the resolution, Rush believed the dates should remain.
Gary Auerbach, 55, of Winchester, who attended the meeting in support of Rush, shouted “shame,” and stated three months should be enough time to work on the resolution. “I think the opportunity is there to set a standard to be a bright star in Virginia right now, in this country, and they messed that up. They chose not to,” Auerbach said after the meeting.
A vacancy on the council is opening following the resignation of Weaver, who is retiring and moving out of the town. Rush is among the five people being interviewed by the council to fill the position, Rush said, and if they are appointed there could be another resolution coming forward to the council.
Monahan said by phone interview Wednesday she will be working to bring the item up at a work session so crafting it can be discussed publicly, which was what some council members wanted. She will also advocate for the “We Bleed Purple” resolution she drafted. The resolution, which refers to the high school’s colors, makes no reference specifically to the incidents involving the Rushes.
Massoud by phone interview Wednesday said he would support the “We Bleed Purple” resolution and discussing the resolution at an upcoming work session. Weaver declined to say if he would support the “We Bleed Purple” resolution, and, “I don’t know if an open discussion has changed the way I thought about something, but there’s nothing wrong with open deliberations.”
“I’m sure that there are people that are in town, that are [anti-LGBTQIA], obviously. Paul [Rush] got his house spray painted,” Monahan said Wednesday. “Was that influencing anyone’s vote? I absolutely don’t think that’s the case ... the majority of the people in Strasburg are loving and caring and kind. I think it’s just the wording the people have a hard time wrapping their heads around, on both sides.”
If the majority of council wants to discuss the resolution at a work session it will be added to the agenda, Boies said Wednesday, but she’s not sure if the council is capable of agreeing.
The “We Bleed Purple resolution,” she said, was taken by some council members as not making a strong enough statement for the town.
“They just don’t want to point out this specific hate crime that happened in town,” Boies said as to why the council won’t be able come together.
The council will next hold a work session at 7 p.m. Monday at Town Hall, 174 E. King St.
