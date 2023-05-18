Strawberry season has once again crept into the Shenandoah Valley and for many farms — including Overlook Produce located on Friedens Church Road in Mount Crawford — this year is looking up to be one of the most productive seasons to date.
Overlook Produce opened their strawberry fields for pick-your-own on Monday, May 15. By Wednesday, the farm estimated that they had already sold close to 1,500 pounds of berries. Even early in the morning in the middle of the week, cars filled the parking lot and pickers of all ages flocked to the rows of plants on the hunt for red, ripe berries.
Joseph Ulmer owns Overlook Produce along with his wife, Janice. Ulmer has been cultivating strawberries for nearly a decade, but his roots in agriculture run much deeper than that.
"I've just been a local boy that's worked on farms my whole life," Ulmer explained, "and we started selling produce in our front yard."
That was in 2016. Four years later, the Ulmer's expanded into the Overlook Produce farm market and have become quite the spot on the map for local produce and farm adventures ever since.
The strawberries are started as plugs — purchased from a grower in Pennsylvania — that get planted in the fall. They are overwintered and once the weather warms up just enough in the spring, they burst into full bloom and are soon ready to pick. Strawberries are unique when compared to growing other fruits because of their high yield and and quick turnaround. Overlook plants 40,000 plugs — all of the Chandler variety — each season. Each of those plugs, once it becomes a mature plant, produces one pound of berries.
"Strawberries are feast or famine," Ulmer said.
A good growing season is heavily determined by the weather — a force more finicky than the strawberries themselves. A hard frost will cause blooms to drop or too much rain allows mold to set in and will rot an entire crop. Across the state, strawberry season came to farms several weeks earlier due to warm temperatures and light rain. Overlook has experienced a similar timeline.
"One thing we do differently from a lot of people," Ulmer stated, "is that we actually plant ours on white plastic [as opposed to black] to try and help slow them down."
White plastic makes for cooler soil temperatures that prolongs the development of the plants and leads to a later picking window. Even still, warmer than usual daytime temperatures this April have already caused their plants to start producing in full force.
A typical strawberry season lasts three to four weeks, so Ulmer anticipates his crop to keep producing berries until mid-June.
"It's been a good season," Ulmer said. "This is one of the nicer crops we've had in years."
Meanwhile, a line of young students and their parents — wearing green shirts just a few shades lighter than the strawberry plants they picked from — filed past the rows of plants. Each set of small hands clutched a quart of berries. The merry group was a pre-kindergarten class from John Wayland Elementary School, led by their teacher Rachel Moyer.
Moyer has been a Rockingham County Public School teacher for 18 years, instructing at variety of grade levels. This trip was planned as a parent engagement activity centered around the topic of healthy kids as well as a chance for the students to get hands-on experience with the topics of plant life cycles they had been discussing in class.
"A lot of them thought food comes from the grocery store," Moyer noted. "It's important for them to see real live plants growing on a real live farm."
Since many of her students' families face economic challenges, the field trip provided the perfect grounds for child and parent alike to learn about local food together.
"I [picked strawberries] all the time as a kid," recalled Ulmer. "There's a lot of pick-your-own farms that are going out and I want to see it stick around. I think its more about growing back into the younger generation and people are wanting to do it."
The strawberry patch at Overlook Produce is open for picking — rain or shine — Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pick-your-own berries cost $2.99 per pound and must be picked into containers provided by the farm. Already picked gallons and quarts of berries are available for purchase in addition to homemade strawberry pies, jams, and (in the near future) soft serve ice cream.
For more information, call Overlook Produce and Farm Adventures at 540-421-6913.
