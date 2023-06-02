BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College senior Margaret Hodnett received the Melissa D. Jett Community Service Award, the college announced in a press release.
The award recognizes outstanding leadership in community service, the college explained.
The award is named in memory of Melissa D. Jett, who would have graduated with the Bridgewater College class of 1999. She died Jan. 15, 1997, as the result of a traffic accident on campus. During her life, Jett was dedicated to serving others. The award is presented to a student “who has demonstrated consistent and exemplary leadership in community service while a student at Bridgewater College.”
Hodnett, a health and exercise science major with a theatre minor from Roanoke, Va., was on the cheerleading team at BC and involved with theatre productions as stage manager. She also served on the Habitat for Humanity executive board and participated in three alternative spring break work trips, the press release stated.
This fall, Hodnett will be completing Bridgewater College’s Master of Science in Athletic Training program, the press release stated.
