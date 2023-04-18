For most educators, transporting an entire elementary school to and from a local farm for a field trip is out of the question. Hosting Ag Days provide a promising opportunity.
Spotswood FFA members brought lessons in agriculture to Cub Run Elementary School, Friday, April 14, as they have for the past several years.
Each spring, third graders walk wide-eyed past towering farm equipment. Fourth graders stare face-to-face with calves, sheep, and chickens. Fifth graders talk to real men and women who might work on a farm but are more than "just farmers."
Even though the school is situated among rolling farmland, a surprising number of the student body have never been exposed to the agriculture that is such a staple to their community's culture. Cub Run Ag Day continues to provide a connection point between students of all ages, educators and community members.
Working closely with a committee of Cub Run teachers, Spotswood High School planned and implemented 16 different stations — both inside and outside of Cub Run Elementary School — for 3th-5th grade classrooms to cycle through. Much like a science fair, each class had a certain amount of time to visit each station. More than 400 elementary students had the opportunity to be immersed in the world of agriculture and see the lessons they spent all year learning in action. Spotswood students themselves ran nine of those stations, including a "resource roundup" that highlighted the agricultural commodities of Virginia. Elizabeth Lam, Spotswood High School agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor, oversaw the planning and implementation of the event.
"For my students," Lam observed, "Cub Run Ag Day provided a full circle affect. They see that what they are learning in class translates directly to job opportunities for them in the future."
Covering a wide range of agricultural topics takes a wide range of volunteers, so members of local conservation groups and the department of forestry were invited as presenters along with a few students from Montevideo Middle School.
The very first Cub Run Ag Day was hosted in 2018. Prior to that, Spotswood FFA members did little more than bring a few isolated presentations to Cub Run once or twice a year, that is, until two Spotswood students — who were each mentoring in a classroom at Cub Run — decided to take things a step further and organize a full event that focused on fourth grade environmental science. The event was such a success among the students and teachers that Cub Run asked if Spotswood would be willing to plan a school-wide event for the next year.
Ag Day has been a major event on both schools calendars ever since. Like many aspects of education, COVID brought the program to a halt in 2020 and put restrictions on the event the following year as well. Last year, Spotswood was able to host a smaller Ag Day with only six stations for fourth graders. Once again, the event was met with such success that Cub Run reached out and asked for a bigger Ag Day than either of the schools had ever created, which culminated in the 2023 Ag Day.
"When you teach, you become the master of the subject," Lam said. For her, allowing her students to teach gives everyone a different perspective which leads to a greater understanding of agriculture.
