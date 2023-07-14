In a stark white lab, about a dozen teenagers wearing lab coats, blue latex gloves and safety goggles carefully pipette chemicals into test tubes. Behind them, a professor and teaching assistant guide them in the process, handing out tips on how to hold the equipment and rattling off instructions chock-full of scientific names.
The teenagers are getting an experience not many kids their age get — they’re learning how vaccines are made.
The group of students are participants in a biomanufacturing camp at Blue Ridge Community College that stemmed from a relationship between BRCC, James Madison University and the Commonwealth of Virginia. The program is part of a “talent pipeline” to biomanufacturers in the area, like the pharmaceutical company Merck.
This is the camp’s first week this summer. Reid Harris, a BRCC biology professor who teaches the camp, said the students learn the same process a biomanufactuer would use to create vaccines.
“Biomanufacturing basically means you're starting with living cells,” Kathleen Gass, regional manufacturing liaison at BRCC, said.
The group of ninth through 12th graders starts with E. coli cells, which create protein before they kill the cells and extract the protein. On Thursday morning, the students were at the next step in the process: purifying the protein.
“There’s thousands of different proteins in E. coli — we're getting rid of all of those except for just the one that we want,” Harris said. “We're going to be purifying just that one protein, just like you would in an actual biomanufacturing environment.”
After that, they’ll analyze the purity of the protein. To give a visual component to the scientific process, the camp uses green fluorescent protein, Gass said.
Caroline Teye, an upcoming ninth grader, said seeing the results of the process was her favorite part.
“Actually seeing the green show up — seeing the results of what we have done, I think that was interesting,” Teye said. “You can actually tell that what you're doing is doing something because sometimes, with science, you can't really see it.”
Teye said biomanufacturing seemed like an interesting thing to explore before entering her freshman year of high school, especially since her dad works at Merck.
“I kind of always wanted to see what it was about,” Teye said. “Because you're using things that you can't see to make new things, and for medicine — I just thought that was cool.”
Noah Moss, an upcoming 10th grader, said for anyone interested in going into the biomanufacturing field, the camp was a good place to start — he knew nothing about the topic going in but said he learned a lot.
At the end of the camp, after all the protein creation and purifying, the students will take a tour of the Merck facility in Elkton. The tour is Gass’ favorite part.
“It kind of clicks to see small-scale and large-scale [equipment,]” Gass said. “And the light bulb goes on.”
