Bridgewater College President David Bushman speaks during a press conference following a shooting on campus that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College freshman Tyler Crew was sitting in history class Tuesday afternoon, preparing to take a quiz.
Then, he heard gunshots.
The quaint, picturesque Rockingham County private college went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon when a gunman shot and killed campus police officer John Painter and campus security officer J.J. Jefferson. Police took the suspect, later identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, whose last known address was in Ashland, into custody at 2 p.m.
Campbell is charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of murder in the first degree and one count of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held in the Rockingham County Jail without bond.
Crew said he and his classmates got alerts on their phones from the college at around 1:30 p.m., warning them of an active shooter on campus. About the same time, Crew said, he heard gunshots; the class was scheduled to let out at 1:45 p.m.
“A few more minutes, and it would have been a different discussion completely,” he said.
Tucker Hrasky, a BC senior, received texts from his teammates on the baseball team, telling him to stay inside and lock his doors. He said he heard loud pops.
“[Bridgewater] has never had anything close to this,” Hrasky said. “It’s unthinkable.”
“People should reach out to their loved ones,” he said. “It’s a shame that people have to feel unsafe.”
BC student Andrew Meechan and his classmates were trying to figure out what the loud pops they heard were outside their classroom in Flory Hall before they realized it was gunshots. Meechan said he heard an officer moan and could see both Jefferson and Painter on the ground outside the classroom window.
“We just got on the ground and tried to stay as safe as we could,” Meechan said.
Alex Hulleman, a BC student and Harrisonburg High School grad, was also in Flory Hall when he heard shots and moaning.
“We looked out the window, and we saw that two officers were down,” Hulleman said. “It all happened kind of fast.”
In a statement, Bridgewater Mayor Ted Flory said, “This evening, a community of peace grieves.”
“Bridgewater is shocked by today’s senseless violence at Bridgewater College,” Flory said in the statement. “We are heartbroken by the needless injuries and loss of life. And we are rightly angered at the evil which alighted upon us.”
Flory continued: “But even in our grief, we turn our heads and we see the goodness of humanity: police officers running toward the danger, rescue personnel rushing in, and neighbors keeping each other safe. In this goodness, we find the strength to go forward and to offer our love to victims’ families and to the entire Bridgewater College Community. In this moment, let us all remember how connected we are in this tiny town.”
While the community of peace grieves, Flory said, “a community of strength perseveres, and a community of love, loves.”
“There will be much more pain in the coming days, but I urge my fellow citizens to confront it with these three pillars of peace, strength and love.”
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors said Tuesday night it extends “prayerful and heartfelt condolences to the Bridgewater College community.” The statement also said its heart is with the officers’ families.
“At this time that questions seem to outnumber answers and grief-filled devastation overwhelms, we pray for your strength in body and soul and for peace in your hearts,” the Board of Supervisors said.
“As a community of grace and love — we stand in steadfast solidarity with Bridgewater College today, tomorrow and beyond.”
Rockingham County Supervisor Bill Kyger, a longtime Bridgewater resident, said his thoughts, prayers and wishes go out to the community in light of the tragedy.
“As an alum of Bridgewater College, it’s a tragedy and it’s unright,” an emotional Kyger said Tuesday night. “It hits close to home.”
Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said everyone associated with the college remains “close in our hearts.”
She encouraged people to be respectful of how others process the tragedy, and offered condolences and prayers.
Bridgewater Retirement Community, located near the college, said in a statement it is “shocked and saddened by the situation.”
“Our hearts go out to the entire campus community and everyone affected,” BRC’s statement read. “You are our close neighbors, and loyal friends who have supported us in myriad ways through the years. In this difficult hour, we want you to know we stand ready to support the college and our greater community in the days and weeks ahead.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags to be flown at half-staff today “to honor [the officers] memory and courageous efforts.”
1 of 18
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police approach the suspect in the fatal shooting of two officers on the Bridgewater College campus as he lies near the south bank of the North River in Bridgewater on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, later identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, with a last known address in Ashland, is charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of murder in the first degree and one count of using a firearm in commission of felony. Bridgewater College President David Bushman said campus police officer John Painter and safety officer J.J. Jefferson died from their injuries.
Students exit Flory Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Students exit Flory Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Students exit Flory Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Police conduct an investigation following a following a shooting at Bridgewater College that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Police conduct an investigation following a following a shooting at Bridgewater College that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Police conduct an investigation following a following a shooting at Bridgewater College that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Bridgewater College President David Bushman speaks during a press conference following a shooting on campus that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller speaks during a press conference at Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Bridgewater College President David Bushman speaks during a press conference following a shooting on campus that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Police approach the suspect in the fatal shooting of two officers on the Bridgewater College campus as he lies near the south bank of the North River in Bridgewater on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, later identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, with a last known address in Ashland, is charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of murder in the first degree and one count of using a firearm in commission of felony. Bridgewater College President David Bushman said campus police officer John Painter and safety officer J.J. Jefferson died from their injuries.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police form a perimeter on Airport Road south of the North River in Bridgewater, Va., during a manhunt following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police form a perimeter on Airport Road south of the North River in Bridgewater, Va., during a manhunt following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police block off College Street leading to Bridgewater College following a shooting on campus in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police secure the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
A police officer blocks off the entrance to Bridgewater College following a shooting on campus in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
A police officer tapes off the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Students exit Flory Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Students exit Flory Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Students exit Flory Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police conduct an investigation following a following a shooting at Bridgewater College that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police conduct an investigation following a following a shooting at Bridgewater College that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police conduct an investigation following a following a shooting at Bridgewater College that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Bridgewater College President David Bushman speaks during a press conference following a shooting on campus that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Bridgewater College President David Bushman speaks during a press conference following the shooting on campus.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller speaks during a press conference at Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Bridgewater College President David Bushman speaks during a press conference following a shooting on campus that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
“The First Lady and I ask Virginians to keep their family, friends and the Bridgewater community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Youngkin said in the statement.
Every Rockingham County town expressed condolences and support for those affected by the tragedy. The Town of Dayton wrote on Facebook its “hearts go out to all affected by the shooting at Bridgewater College today.”
“We are fortunate to have excellent law enforcement working together,” the statement said. “But, our hearts are broken.”
Bridgewater College campus police officer Painter retired in 2019 from the Town of Grottoes Police Department after 18 years of service.
“Chief Painter leaves a legacy of true diligence, heart, honor and leadership within our community,” Grottoes Mayor Jo Plaster said in a statement. “Chief Painter was gentle, a kind spirit and it has been a true privilege knowing him and having him serve our town.”
Plaster also expressed condolences to the family and friends of campus security officer Jefferson, who was a former Department of Public Safety sergeant at Shenandoah University.
“Our prayers are with their families, friends and our law enforcement community, during this tragic time,” Plaster said. “Together we are a unit. Together we shall honor the sacrifices of our men and women on the front lines and stand with them. Chief Painter, we sadly will miss you and honor you in legacy for years to come.”
Bridgewater College President David Bushman wrote in an email to students, faculty and staff Painter and Jefferson were close friends, known to many as the “dynamic duo.”
The Town of Timberville said Tuesday night it sends condolences, and stands with the families, friends and colleagues of officers Painter and Jefferson.
“These two honorable men gave their lives today, in the line of duty, protecting the students and community of Bridgewater College,” the statement read.
In a statement, the Town of Mount Crawford wrote, “Our deepest condolences to the families of fallen Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson as well as the Bridgewater community.”
The Elkton Police Department wrote on Tuesday night: “There are no words to describe the pain, anger and even confusion that comes with losing a member of our Blue Line family.”
“Our prayers are with the families of the officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice today to protect the ones they swore to protect. The weight of the badge is heavy. Today, we lost two Heroes.”
The Town of Elkton said it is “sending our deepest condolences to the Bridgewater Community and all of those affected by today’s tragic event. Thankful for our law enforcement officers near and far.”
And the Town of Broadway said it sends thoughts and prayers to the Bridgewater College family, community and all those affected.
“We have the utmost appreciation for our law enforcement officers who serve and protect the communities we love,” Broadway’s statement read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.