MOUNT SIDNEY — Thirty-two years of sheep breeding all started with a scraggly-looking Suffolk lamb named Bingo.
At the time, Martin and Chris Auville had two young daughters and a small piece of property in Dayton. Since the oldest of the two girls was active in the local 4-H program, Martin Auville's mother thought it would be a splendid idea for the girls to show a lamb at the fair. And so they did.
The sisters worked tirelessly that summer with their animals intending to take the sheep into the ring together, but when it came time to show, the youngest was too young to go into the ring. After all was said and done and the tears had been wiped away, the Auville's visited the farm of Dennis Smith the very next Saturday morning after the show and purchased a new ewe lamb so that the younger daughter could tackle a different show the next year — its name was Bingo.
"She wasn't much of a sheep," recalled Martin Auville, "but we didn't know any better. We didn't know anything [about sheep]."
Chris Auville chuckled as she remembered using Clorox on the sheep's wool to try and remove the dark yellow lanolin stains she assumed weren't supposed to be there.
Since then, the Auvilles have learned a lot and showed award winning sheep at fairs in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Kentucky. They moved to Mount Sidney in 1999 where they built their current facility.
Martin Auville grew up on his family's farm in Rockingham County, and Chris Auville was raised by horse farmers in Fredricksburg, but as a couple, they turned to raising a family and raising quality Suffolk sheep with Chris Auville overseeing everything related to lambing and Martin Auville making sure the grounds are in pristine condition and all the equipment runs properly.
Suffolks are a meat-breed sheep that are recognized by their muscular structure and black head and legs. While raising the breed is popular throughout, Augusta County has the largest population of Suffolks in the state. The Auville's farm has exclusively Suffolk sheep — most of which are purebred — and the couple has worked hard to produce and register sheep that are exceptional in performance and appearance, they said.
"There is nothing more beautiful than a Suffok ewe," remarked Chris Auville.
Like many Valley farmers, sheep were not Martin and Chris Auville's full-time job. Martin Auville was the director of vocational education for Rockingham County Public Schools — before retiring after 33 years — and Chris Auville worked in administration for Harrisonburg Medical Associates for 30 years.
"That was hard," said Martin Auville, "being away during the day and leaving the sheep to be on their own, but that was life. All the work had to be done late in the evenings and on weekends."
Chris Auville shared that there were several occasions during lambing season when she would tiptoe into the barn in heels and a suit to check on the babies during her lunch break.
When Martin and Chris Auville were notified that they were selected to be among this year's 2023 inductees to the Suffolk Hall of Fame, however, they thought it was a joke.
The United Suffolk Sheep Association Board of Directors formed the United Suffolk Sheep Association Hall of Fame 10 years ago. The award's purpose was to embrace, celebrate and honor those breeders who have made significant contributions to moving the Suffolk breed in America forward. Since its inauguration, the USSA Hall of Fame has turned out to be a pretty big deal — regardless of the fact that their is no physical hall of fame where all the honorees' awards are displayed — and has highlighted 71 sheep farmers from across the country.
While the story of the Auvilles' contributions to the Suffolk industry is awe-inspiring, it is one that must be painted with humility as they consider themselves not worthy of such an honor. In the past, the hall of fame primarily paid homage to the top breeders, commercial farmers and showman in the U.S. many of them with deep pockets who are in a league of their own.
The Auvilles just have a small flock of 75 Suffolks nestled on top of a hill in Augusta County, but what sets them apart from the "top dogs" so to speak — and the basis for their nomination — is their heart toward inspiring and educating the next generation of Suffolk breeders and showman. The Auvilles were recognized by the USSA during a banquet held on June 10 in Springfield, Illinois.
Though they leave a small footprint in the grand scheme of raising Suffolk sheep, the impact they have left on young people is something to marvel at. From putting on "lamb camps" to lending show sheep for the county fair, Martin and Chris Auville have changed lives one piece of livestock at a time.
More recently, the couple traveled to Lewisburg, West Virginia, to lead a workshop for the youth living in a court-ordered residential facility there. Chris Auville described the reactions of the kids as being floored at having the opportunity to work with their sheep in preparation for the state fair later this summer.
"You know, livestock changes kids' lives," said Chris Auville, "and we've recognized that even from our own kids growing up. Agriculture teaches kids responsibility, teamwork, humility and so many other essential life lessons and we've found that not all kids have the opportunities to [work with livestock] so if you can help them with that then you are helping to shape the lives of young adults."
The same knees-and-elbows kids walking sheep around a show ring are now professional members of society that have gone on to be police officers, teachers and extension agents — many of which now have flocks of their own. As far as the Auville's flock is concerned, their continual cycle of Suffolks probably won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
"There's a lot of kids out there that I haven't helped yet," explained Chris Auville, "and if I can [keep raising sheep and] help one more kid and make a difference in their life, then why wouldn't I?"
