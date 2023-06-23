SHENANDOAH COUNTY — Lifelong Shenandoah County resident and farmer Timmy French emerged from a crowded and competitive field to win the Republican nomination in the Virginia Senate District 1 primary on Tuesday, edging out seven other candidates.
The Washington Post declared French the winner late Tuesday night when he had about 36% of the vote, with more than 95.8% of precincts reporting.
French received 5,649 votes (33.09%), according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. Del. Dave LaRock of Clarke County, who has been a member of the House of Delegates since 2014, earned about 4,398 votes (25.76%) and came closest of the seven candidates to catching French.
The other candidates were Air Force veteran Lance Allen, Christendom College professor James Bergida, Frederick County Board of Supervisor Vice Chair Blaine Dunn, Virginia 6th Congressional District GOP Committee Chairman John Massoud, Frederick County School Board Chairman Brandon Monk, and Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors member Brad Pollack.
French began pulling ahead of LaRock when the Shenandoah County results rolled in, revealing the strong hometown base that carried French in the primary contest.
“I just want to say it was very humbling. We worked very hard and people heard our message,” French said Wednesday afternoon. “I’m looking forward to representing this district as a commonsense conservative.”
French will face Democrat Emily Scott in the Nov. 7 general election.
A result of redistricting, the new Senate District 1 is comprised of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties and the city of Winchester.
LaRock carried Frederick and Clarke counties and was 52 votes ahead of French in Winchester. Bergida won overwhelmingly in Warren County.
French, who is the co-owner of French Brothers Dairy in Shenandoah County, campaigned on his local roots, his “commonsense” approach to policy, and branded himself as a “conservative farmer” rather than a “politician” in campaign advertisements.
In a mailer posted to his campaign Facebook page, French, 53, juxtaposed images of the polished shoes of politicians with the mud-splattered boots of a farmer accompanied by the caption: “Farmers work hard. Politicians just talk.”
An overwhelming 3,068 voters cast ballots for French in Shenandoah County. By comparison, none of the other candidates hit 560 votes in the county, which is home to the towns of Strasburg, Woodstock, Edinburg and New Market. According to French, who comes from a family with deep ties in the region, he has at least 40 first cousins who reside in Shenandoah County, underscoring the breadth of local connections he wields. He also has eight siblings.
“That comes from strength in numbers. I’m from a large family, and I have a lot of friends — and people were working hard to spread the word,” he said of his resounding win in Shenandoah County. “We didn’t leave a stone unturned, and our message resonated with voters.”
Voter turnout in Shenandoah County was 15.2% compared to 10.3% in Frederick County, 10.89% in Clarke County, 9.09% in Warren County and 6.58% in Winchester, according to the state Department of Elections.
Campaign finance reports on the Virginia Public Access Project’s website show French had the contest’s second-largest campaign coffers with $193,000. Massoud raised the most, $267,000. LaRock came in third with $157,000.
In terms of how the other candidates fared in the Republican primary, Monk earned 11.58% of the votes, Bergida 11.21%, Massoud 8.34%, Allen 5.3%, Pollack 2.54%, and Dunn 2.17%.
A resident of Woodstock, French graduated from Central High School in 1987 and formerly served as president of the Shenandoah County Farm Bureau Board.
“The career politicians are ruining this country and only care about themselves and the special interests. We need to reclaim our country and stand up for our conservative values, our community and our neighbors. That’s why I’m running for State Senate,” reads a quote from French on his campaign website.
According to a mailer, French’s priorities include “restoring respect and discipline to schools,” protecting “pro-life values,” defending Second Amendment rights, returning tax surpluses to working families, and keeping “dangerous criminals in prison.”
In a phone interview, he said he also is focused on the drug epidemic that has impacted rural communities, mental health services, and transportation systems, namely Interstate 81.
“By and large, I’m just a commonsense conservative with Valley values,” he said.
For more information on the election results, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website at elections.virginia.gov. Election results are unofficial until certified.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
