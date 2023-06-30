Last Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against colleges using race-conscious admissions efforts, changing the way some schools across the country increase diversity among students.
Despite the opinion from the top court, the case still leaves colleges in murky water on how to navigate using race in admissions. Law professor and the director of the Center for the Study of Race and Law at the University of Virginia, Kim Forde-Mazrui, said the court has made it clear that universities can’t consider race when deciding on applicants, but has left other avenues open.
Where it becomes complicated, Forde-Mazrui said, is how schools will be able to use race-neutral factors, like socio-economic status, to increase the diversity of their applicants. Forde-Mazrui said the court established that things like essays can be used to give favorable weight to experiences based on race.
“On the other hand, the Court also said you can't use essays or other kinds of race-neutral policies to simply redo what we're prohibiting today,” Forde-Mazrui explained. “That leaves a kind of uncertain line that universities will have to figure out, which is, how do you give weight to somebody's racial experience without the court considering that just a covert way of still engaging in just racial preferences?”
With the 200-page opinion being released recently, many schools in the area said they still have to take the time to review the decision. At this point, however, most higher education institutions in the Valley said their admission processes won’t be impacted by the decision.
James Madison University
JMU has a unique connection to affirmative action — as a lawyer, President Jonathan Alger played a leadership role in the 2003 Supreme Court case Grutter v. Bollinger, which largely upheld the use of affirmative action in college admissions.
After multiple requests for an interview with Alger and others at JMU to discuss how the opinion would impact the school, JMU communications said Alger was preparing to leave the country and said in a statement that JMU would be reviewing the decision from the court in the coming weeks to look for implications while upholding the universities values and mission.
“We will continue to provide access and opportunity and to strive to create a welcoming environment in which students from all backgrounds and perspectives feel valued and included as unique individuals,” the statement said. “We believe that every individual has much to learn and much to contribute in our learning environment.”
Eastern Mennonite University
Mary Jensen, EMU’s vice president for enrollment and strategic growth, said from a legal perspective, she’s not anticipating the decision to have a large impact on the way EMU admits students. The school looks at a variety of factors, she said, both academic and personal.
“To say that race is not a factor wouldn't be true, but it's all we're also not looking for quotas,” Jensen said.
Jensen said EMU doesn’t pracrice color-blindness, but doesn’t ignore race when students come in.
Jensen said EMU’s mission is preparing students to lead in a global context, which inherently includes diversity. She doesn’t expect the case to impact this school year because many people have already been admitted or received scholarships.
Moving forward, Jensen said EMU’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion was reviewing the case and would be a “tremendous” resource for the school.
Bridgewater College
After requests for an interview, the Bridgewater communications department said many people with the ability to speak on the impact of the court case were on vacation and provided a statement that said the college’s enrollment practices won’t be impacted by the court’s ruling.
“We reaffirm our belief in the importance of a diverse academic community to the education of all students — here at BC and at all colleges and universities,” the statement stated.
Bridgewater uses a “holistic” process and outreach initiatives to ensure diversity on campus, the statement said, and has an admissions team that works to attract students from a variety of backgrounds.
“While the Supreme Court has now deemed race-conscious admissions processes unconstitutional, we remain committed to fostering an inclusive environment, something that has always been an essential part of BC’s identity and that advances the mission of higher education across the country,” the statement said.
Blue Ridge Community College
Blue Ridge Community College won’t be impacted by the case either, BRCC Director of Communication Bridget Baylor said, because the college has open enrollment — everyone who applies is admitted.
Broader impacts
Forde-Mazrui said he believes many schools will assume the middle ground of using race-neutral factors to increase racial diversity and has seen schools move toward that already. Two consequences of these policies, he explained, are the increased expenses and the lack of effectiveness.
There’s evidence that the lack of race-conscious efforts in colleges decreases the amount of racial diversity. There are currently 10 states that have banned affirmative action, and many universities in those states have seen a decrease in racial diversity. Forde-Mazrui also said some schools who are in states that ban affirmative action spend more money on diversity efforts.
“Affirmative action is sort of a much cheaper way of creating racial diversity. It's also ineffective for the same reason it's expensive, is why people are still the majority of this country are white,” Forde-Mazrui said.
Focusing race-neutral efforts on increasing racial diversity could also backfire on universities.
“The more it's highly correlated with being a racial minority, the more I think courts are going to start saying, ‘This doesn't feel race-neutral anymore,’” Forde-Mazrui said. “So almost by definition, it has to be ineffective or it’ll be characterized as a subterfuge.”
Jensen said she imagines one of EMU’s bigger concerns was how marginilized students, particularly Black students were handling the news.
“This ruling, I just can't quite imagine how it might land on them and how they might be feeling increasingly sidelined in their own country,” Jensen said. “We will be paying special attention to how our students are experiencing this … and doubling down on our efforts to create a sense of belonging and communicate to them, we want them here. We support them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.