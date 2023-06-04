The suspect involved in an altercation at Walmart on Burgess Road on Sunday night died after being shot by a Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputy, according to Virginia State Police.
Mike Parks, the Harrisonburg director of communications, said at approximately 8:00 p.m. Sunday, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about an individual with a knife inside the Walmart.
According to a VSP press release, the individual, Brandon S. Mills, was acting erratically and threatening employees with a knife. After arriving on the scene, the press release stated, Mills “immediately charged” at Harrisonburg Police Department officers and deputies from Rockingham County. A sheriff’s deputy shot and struck Mills, and the officers immediately rendered medical aid.
Mills, a 35-year-old from Rockingham County, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH where he later died. No other citizens or law enforcement were injured in the incident.
Ricardo Cardosa, a shopper who was at self-checkout at the time said Walmart employees told customers to exit the store before Cardosa said he heard two to three gunshots.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office is investigating the shooting at the request of the Rockingham County Sheriff and the investigation remains ongoing.
