Law enforcement shot one individual involved with an altercation at Walmart on Burgess Road on Sunday night, according to Mike Parks, the Harrisonburg director of communications.
Parks said at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about an individual with a knife inside the Walmart. The suspect was involved in an altercation and was shot by law enforcement. The suspect was transported to Sentara RMH and no one else was hurt.
A deputy with the county sheriff's office was the one to shoot the suspect, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said.
Ricardo Cardosa, a shopper who was at self-checkout at the time said Walmart employees told customers to exit the store before Cardosa said he heard two to three gunshots.
Harrisonburg Police Department was in charge of the scene before it was handed over to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Parks said, and the investigation is still in the early stages. It was an isolated incident and the Walmart will remained closed.
Since the shooting involved a county deputy, the investigation will be handed over to Virginia State Police.
