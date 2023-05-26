ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Quite the mix of people — from local mountain bikers and tourism agency representatives to forest service personnel and construction workers — gathered on a relatively new biking and hiking trail in the George Washington National Forest Wednesday, May 24, to witness the official ribbon cutting for an impressive bridge that was just recently constructed.
It was a beautiful afternoon to showcase one of the area's finest recreational gems. Nearly 50 shades of green that covered the forest floor and canopy overhead were illuminated by bright, afternoon sunlight. Attendees to the ribbon cutting event gathered in the Wolf Gap Trail Parking lot — located on Tilghman Road, 30 minutes west of Harrisonburg — before taking the short walk down the first portion of the re-routed Narrowback Trail #432 to the site of the bridge.
Kyle Lawrence — executive director for the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition — stood on the dirt ramp leading up to the bridge and spoke on the scope of the project.
"I'm excited to celebrate not just this trail but really looking back on 15 years of projects out here in the national forest and thinking that we've never pulled everyone together, taking stock and celebrating all that's happened," Lawrence announced.
Lawrence recalled that when he first started mountain biking in the area, there was little more than a roughed out trail leading straight up the mountain and straight back down. Fast forward more than a decade — after countless hours spent planning and rerouting trails spearheaded by SVBC — Narrowback has become one of the most popular mountain biking destinations in the George Washington National Forest, entertaining hundreds of bicyclist and foot traffic each year.
"I added everything up," Lawrence said, "and the trails that are on the mountain — all of it that has been reworked by the coalition — is about nine miles now. Those miles are a lot more fun, definitely a lot more sustainable and are getting a lot more people out to the woods. This project is in that theme, which I think is so important."
The newest portion of the trail itself is multi-use singletrack that is part of the GWNF's North River District and stretches across the Rockingham and Augusta counties' lines. According to Lawrence, what made this project unique was the half a million dollars in federal grants that was invested throughout the trail system.
In 2019, SVBC secured funding from a Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation recreational trails program grant that spurred the relocation of the western section of Narrowback Trail #432. Construction of the three miles of trail took place in the summer and fall of 2021 and was contracted through Appalachian Dirt — a trail building company based out of West Virginia.
The trail has seen heavy use since then — a major factor in building a bridge over a small, winding creek that trail users once splashed through.
"Keeping streams clean is a big part of it," said Harvey Horst — owner of Broad Horizon Builders who did much of the groundwork for the construction of the bridge on Narrowback. "A lot of people were coming through here on bikes and horses while I was working, and every time someone crosses the creek it stirs up mud, so I would say environmental reasons is a big one [as far as the importance of the bridge goes]."
The 43-foot-long steel and wooden bridge — designed by JZ Engineering and Colman Engineering, fabricated by Witmer's Welding Service and installed by Broad Horizon Builders — was the product of several local professionals like Horst and was built to last for many years and the many trail users to come.
Construction of the bridge initially started in January, and Horst recalled wrapping the project up on March 30.
An important component of outdoor recreation is maintaining a balance between trail use and land conservation. The bridge will decrease the amount of traffic going directly through the creek, thus decreasing the amount of damage done to the creek itself.
"This was a great project because they were able to receive the funds and help us with the environmental assessment on this project and also do all the work to implement it," stated Gregg Slezak — deputy district ranger for the North River District of GWNF. "[Through a joint partnership with SVBC we were able to] get a project done that will improve our recreation experience here in the forest."
