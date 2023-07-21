WEYERS CAVE — Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport received $7.57 million from a Federal Aviation Administration grant. The funds will go towards a runway rehabilitation project.
“Local airports are crucial for travel to, from, and throughout Virginia,” stated a press release from the offices of Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. “We’re glad to see this funding continue to support investments at airports across the Commonwealth that will improve safety and efficiency for travelers.”
The grant will go towards costs of labor and materials associated with runway maintenance to keep SVRA’s pavement up to stringent FAA standards, said Heather Ream, SVRA’s director of marketing and communications. As an airport, SVRA periodically receives federal grants for larger different projects to improve safety and airport operations.
This grant was part of a larger deal, which totaled $44 million in FAA funding awarded to ten airports across the Commonwealth. SVRA received the second highest amount, with Norfolk International receiving $13.6 million, also for runway rehabilitation.
All airports have a pavement management system to inspect pavement on a regular basis, Ream said. SVRA’s system includes regular inspections and in-depth inspections of runway pavement every three years, according to Ream.
“Every time an airplane takes off or touches down, it applies a small bit of stress to the pavement,” Ream said. “And over time, it can cause wear.”
SVRA has received bids from contractors, but has not yet awarded the contract to work on the runway, Ream said. The airport will award a contract in spring, 2024, with maintenance slated to begin in late spring or early summer. Maintenance is expected to last 60 to 90 days and take place primarily at night to avoid disrupting traffic on the runway, Ream said.
SVRA last undertook runway maintenance of this scale in 2006. That project cost $5.8 million, according to Ream.
