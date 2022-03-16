As the final horn sounded and he watched legendary Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski duck away into the halls of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday, Jordan Long was in disbelief.
"I was sitting there looking at the confetti falling and thinking, ‘Wow. What kind of job is this? This is just special,'" the 2012 Turner Ashby graduate said.
Long has served as the coordinator of creative video for HokieVision since 2018.
That job description includes several tasks, but primarily focuses on helping Virginia Tech athletics produce video content that engages the fan base and sells the department's brand.
“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do," Long said. "I just knew I wanted to be at Virginia Tech. I didn’t know what type of career path I wanted to go down, but once I got involved with the video stuff, I just kind of fell in love with it.”
This year, Long served as the primary video coordinator for men's basketball and wrestling. As two of the more successful teams in Blacksburg, it's been a special year for the Harrisonburg native and one that's certainly kept him busy.
Last week, as Virginia Tech men's basketball reeled off its fourth straight win in as many days to defeat top-seeded Duke in the ACC championship game, it was a moment that brought the entire school community together in a way it hasn't in years.
For Long, whose grandfather, Ed, graduated in 1956 from Virginia Tech, being there for the moment was even more special.
“I was pretty much born a Hokie," Long said. "I got it from my grandparents. I pretty much came out of the womb wearing maroon and orange. I never even applied to any other schools. I was set on going to Virginia Tech. It definitely means a lot more to me working here. This is where I want to be at."
After graduating from TA, Long spent the next two and a half years at Blue Ridge Community College with one goal in mind — transferring to Blacksburg.
"When Jordan applied to college, Virginia Tech was the only school he chose," Jordan's mother, Rhonda Forgey, said. "I said, 'Jordan, what if you don't get in?' Jordan said, 'That is my only choice.' Thank God he was accepted."
Before he ever stepped foot on campus at Tech as a student, he was a lifelong fan. He showed up to games early when he went with family, cheered passionately from the bleachers and dreamed of finding a way to get involved.
"I don’t think I’d have the same passion if I worked for a different university or a different professional team or whatever it might be," Long said. "I grew up coming to games here, there’s a lot of family ties, I’m a graduate. It’s really special to have a career here and work in athletics. It all means a lot to me."
When he transferred to Tech in 2015, he decided to major in public relations.
He admitted he wasn't sure what that meant for his future at the time. He didn't particularly care how he got into a field that worked in sports. He just knew, at the end of the day, that was his goal.
“In high school, I would edit videos for fun and throw some stuff on YouTube," Long said. "It was all Virginia Tech stuff. I’d edit football pieces and throw them on there. I never really thought it would turn into a career, but I guess I fell in love with it and it was the way to keep me around. It’s just a perfect match."
Long started working with HokieVision in 2015 as a student volunteer and slowly built trust with the staff. By the time he graduated from Tech in December 2017, he was offered a full-time job at the school and his role has increased every year since.
"Watching him grow up being so passionate about sports, and specifically Virginia Tech sports, and then establish a career in this field has made me so proud as a mom," Forgey said. "As a parent, there's absolutely nothing better than watching your children love what they do so much."
The excitement of his job is something Long doesn't take for granted, but it is certainly not all about having fun and being able to soak in the experience.
After games, Long spends most of his nights editing to release recap videos on social media the following day. After the win over Duke, he knew how many folks around the world would be anticipating his next one.
“It’s honestly crazy," Long said. "Most of the time, I just edit in my house and it’s crazy to think it’s going to be seen by thousands of people. When I’m editing, my main focus is putting something out that people will be proud of. I don’t want to put something out that people can’t relate to. I take a lot of pride in it. I have a lot of love for Virginia Tech and I want other people to feel the same way I do. Through my videos, it’s just a way to make fans and other people relate to me.”
Forgey said it's been special to see her son "living his best life" and called him a "fan that is on cloud nine" with the rest of the Virginia Tech fan base.
But she also acknowledged the work he's put in to get to this point.
"He so humbly works countless hours to make sure his editing work is eye-catching and over the top for each and every sport he's involved with," she said.
Long's work with the Hokies is behind the scenes and his name isn't one that some fans know when they're discussing key elements of the school's most successful sports teams.
But after a remarkable run that ended with the first ACC title in program history, there's no doubt the Turner Ashby graduate plays a role.
“It was honestly a pretty indescribable feeling," Long said about the title win. "We had high hopes coming into the season and it started off a little rough, a little worse than we had hoped for. But every day in the locker room, [Hokies] coach [Mike] Young was saying, ‘This thing is going to turn in our favor and when it does, it’s going to be something special.’ They really put it together this past week. I’m just blessed to be doing what I’m doing. It’s something I’ll never forget."
Following the win over Duke, Long followed behind ACC tournament Most Valuable Player and Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor as he spoke with media.
Long spent time catching some video of seniors Storm Murphy and Justyn Mutts hitting various dance moves as they celebrated on the court with teammates.
He filmed a shot of Young firing a fist pump into the crowd in celebration.
On Wednesday, as Long prepared to jump on a plane to Milwaukee for the first round of the NCAA Tournament with the rest of the Virginia Tech men's basketball team, he still found himself in disbelief.
"They never gave up hope, never stopped believing," Long said. "Now, we’ll have a banner hanging up in Cassell and that’s something they’ll never be able to take away.”
