City residents gave their answers to nearly a $24 million question — what should the city of Harrisonburg do with its money from the American Rescue Plan Act?
In a forum Monday, held at W.H. Keister Elementary School in Harrisonburg, city officials sought feedback from members of the community on how Harrisonburg can invest in its recovery on the outskirts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Council has already committed to using ARPA funding for three projects across the city, said Amy Snider, assistant to the city manager. The construction of a fifth fire station will reduce response times in the Park View neighborhood, and relieve workload at the Northeast’s fire station, which currently covers the Park View area.
Council has also allocated money to purchase property for a permanent, low-barrier homeless shelter for the first time in Harrisonburg’s history. Retention payments to city staff members will also be provided through ARPA coffers, city officials said.
“We wanted to hear from you first before we allocate all the funding, so this is an important conversation,” said City Council member Laura Dent.
Attendees broke into five focus groups: community health and wellness, community services for individuals and families, neighborhood investments, public facilities and services, and maintaining and growing jobs and businesses.
In the neighborhood investments group, people shared concerns about a lack of sidewalks in the northwest part of the Harrisonburg, and brainstormed ideas of investments into parks and recreation opportunities, and protective and designated bike lanes.
Additionally, bathrooms in public parks, partnerships with local colleges, and water and sewer infrastructure are of immediate need, said some attendees in the public facilities and services focus group.
Others also raised concerns of affordable housing, more transportation availability and better access to job opportunities and education.
Most attendees Monday identified themselves as residents or business owners in the northwest section of the city.
The event Monday was not the first of its kind — the city held a listening session March 5 at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center. James Madison University’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue has partnered with the city in the public engagement process.
A survey is also available on the city’s website.
“This listening process is driven by a once-in-a-generation infusion of federal money into our community through the American Rescue Plan Act,” Snider said.
Facilitator Lori Britt said officials will sift through the data in May and ask community members to rank priorities for short-term recovery and long-term transformation. This will be done through both an online portal and at pop-up opportunities throughout the city.
A final report will be shared with City Council in June. That report will also be available on the city’s website.
