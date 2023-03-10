Nicholas Zimmerman, the Central High School Family and Consumer Sciences teacher in Woodstock, was selected by the Virginia Association of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America as a recipient of the 2022-23 Master Adviser Award.
The Master Adviser Award recognizes FCCLA advisers who have advised a chapter for at least three years, work to promote the FCCLA organization, operate a co-curricular chapter with a balanced program of work, facilitate youth-centered activities, and stay abreast of new happenings within the FCCLA organization.
“The Master Adviser award is symbolic to me and represents the role models, students, and CHS FCCLA members who have helped me grow our program,” comments Zimmerman. “Family is the most essential unit of today's society and could not be more needed in our school and community. Thank you to SCPS for seeing the value of Family and Consumer Sciences and FCCLA in all our division middle and high schools. Finally, to my late grandfather and former CTE Director of Page County Public Schools, I would not be receiving this without you!”
“Mr. Nic Zimmerman is a dedicated teacher who is much deserving of this recognition,” said Principal Lori Swortzel. “He pursues every avenue to create meaningful learning opportunities for his students. His impact goes far beyond the classroom to empower students to impact our community.”
Zimmerman will be recognized at the Awards Banquet during the FCCLA State Leadership and Recognition Conference Saturday, April 15, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
