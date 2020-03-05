Heather Kimberlain wore a lot of hats as an educator before finding herself in the role of an English language learner teacher. She worked as an elementary school teacher, a science teacher and instructional coach.
But being an ELL teacher was the first position she took simply because she developed an interest, and that was thanks to the families.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools has the distinct benefit and challenge of having more than 70 languages represented, making the work of ELL teachers vital to the success to the school division.
“I made some good connections with families and then become more and more interested in working with recent immigrants,” the Thomas Harrison Middle School teacher said.
She has been an ELL teacher for five years, and in her classroom this year alone she has students who speak Spanish, Tigrinya, Arabic, Kurdish, Swahili, Ukrainian, Russian, Kinyarwanda and Japanese. And while her students speak these languages as their first, most speak additional languages as well, some as many as four or five, Kimberlain said. For example, at Thomas Harrison Middle, the Congolese students also speak French and Swahili.
Having this level of diversity can be a challenge for teachers. But Kimberlain tries to focus on addressing the challenges that face families when they first come here, such as finding and using community resources.
“As a teacher I try to help them learn how school works here,” Kimberlain said. “Equity is important to me, and I want all students to have as best an educational experience as possible.”
While there are challenges, Kimberlain said she believes having a diverse student population is a strength of the school division. And English speaking students benefit from getting to learn about different cultures and hearing stories and different languages spoken.
Carrie Gutierrez is an ELL teacher at Smithland Elementary School. Prior to that she taught third grade and elementary Spanish. But she said being an ELL teacher is the “best position I’ve held because of the variety in what I get to do each day.”
“It is amazing to watch a student grasp the language and improve their skills and confidence,” she said. “Even students with beginning English skills are able to learn grade-level content when it is presented correctly.”
In Gutierrez’s class they use visuals and manipulatives, create hands-on lessons and increase opportunities for social interactions in the classroom. A normal day could include facilitating conversations while building earthworm habitats in one classroom, comparing and contrasting forms of extreme weather in another, using a fun song and visuals, and listening to students in another room explain to a small group how they solved a math problem, Gutierrez said.
She oversees about 50 students across four to five classrooms daily in grades second through fifth. For that reason, she said her greatest challenge is time.
“My time with each student is short and I work hard to make the most of the 20 to 30 minutes that I am able to spend with each group,” Gutierrez said. “I love to plan lessons with classroom teachers I work with, but it is often difficult to schedule common planning time.”
Despite the challenge, being an ELL teacher reaps many rewards. As diverse students learn and interact with one another, it helps to create humans who understand and accept those who are different from them.
With a school division as diverse as Harrisonburg, it takes a team to meet the needs of all students, said Laura Feichtinger McGrath, director of EL services and Title III.
“The learning needs of all students are met with comprehensible input, appropriate scaffolding, meaningful opportunities for output in writing and speaking with appropriate feedback,” she said.
Communicating with parents or guardians is harder when the family speaks a lesser-known language, but the facilitation of English language skills and content is largely done through comprehensible, meaningfully chunked active instruction.
“Our EL program is not rooted in a grammar/translation model but in a communicative, eclectic model,” Feichtinger McGrath said. “Our focus is on amplification and acceleration, not simplification and remediation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.